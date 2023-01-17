Reparations Absolve No One of Misdeeds on Race

No, this isn’t a stock tip column, but what with the Biden economy and Biden’s inflation if there is an opportunity to make money, we would be remiss if we didn’t pass it along to loyal readers.

In our view this is a long-term buy, but a solid one: Go heavy on stocks of self-service movers and other moving company stocks.

Once California non-Black taxpayers and mobile con men and women in the other 49 states become aware of the California reparations cash grab, there will be an unprecedented population exchange.

California residents will be fleeing in the reparations flush, non-Californians will be joining the reparations rush to move to the state and cash in.

Both groups will be renting trucks or hiring moving companies, which is where the stock-tip pays off for savvy readers.

We’ve written about the reparations scam in the past.

Initially, after California passed the loot-the-taxpayer law here.

And later when Jim Crow for taxpayers appeared to be gaining momentum here.

Now Revolver News reports the commission established by the law has come up with some numbers and it looks like non-Black California residents are going to be forced to include the state in their will.

The official name for the group coming up with the numbers is called the "Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans, with a Special Consideration for African Americans Who are Descendants of Persons Enslaved in the United States."

The costs? "$223,239 for housing discrimination and redlining; $124,678 for mass incarceration; $127,226 per year of life expectancy for health harms, for a total of $475,123.

The other two harms for which a calculation is not yet available are devaluation of Black businesses and unjust property taking. [That’s] $475,000 for every Black Californian!

For those wondering, with 2.25 million Black Californians, that’s a total of at least $1.069 trillion. And they haven’t finished tallying yet! The number is going to get higher!"

Based on the preliminary numbers, we’d feel better about the situation if members of the committee making recommendations and all legislators voting for reparations, in an abundance of probity, swear that neither they nor any of their relatives will take any reparations money.

Of course, that hasn’t and will never happen.

And don’t fool yourself into thinking that it’s going to be one and done for reparations payments. Just as the election of Obama didn’t absolve the United States of its racial past, the payment of reparations in California won’t be a lump sum settlement.

As Revolver concludes, "Even if one doesn’t describe reparations as literally infinite, it’s very unlikely that any government can afford a single one-off transfer payment to 'pay off' the supposed debt. So instead, any form of reparations implemented is likely to come in the form of an annual payout, made again and again until the supposed debt is 'paid off.'"

For California’s non–Black residents — assuming they don’t all flee in the Reparations Flush — Reparations won’t come in the form of a line item on their state tax form, but it will be there nonetheless.

Year after year after year.

Worse, this lunacy isn’t confined to California. Rasmussen Reports conducted a poll that found 60% of Democratic voters were in favor of soaking the taxpayer for reparations.

There’s no time the like present to begin making your plans to move, just make sure you don’t land in a location suffering from reparations fever.

That includes Ashville, North Carolina where the city council is on record approving reparations for black residents. The Chicago suburb of Evanston. Boston, which "voted to create its own task force to investigate reparations for the city’s role in slavery, even though Massachusetts abolished slavery prior to the ratification of the U.S. Constitution."

And finally, Greenbelt, Maryland.

As Revolver concludes, residents who stay in California — or other location imposing reparations — "will have to meekly accept their spot at the bottom of a new racial caste system."

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.