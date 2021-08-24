Why Is the State of California Discriminating Against a Black Man?

The California Fair Political Practices Commission announced Sunday it is investigating candidate Larry Elder on charges of failing “to properly disclose his income sources,” according to station KTLA.

This is no accident.

On September 14th California will hold a combination recall and replacement election. If current Gov. Gavin Hair-do is re-called then the replacement candidate with a plurality of votes in the concurrent replacement election wins.

Gov. Newsom is currently within the margin of error for losing the election to whichever candidate a fraction of the electorate prefers as a replacement.

Which brings us to Larry Elder, a black conservative talkshow host and candidate for governor. In the replacement polling, Elder is almost a full ten points ahead of his nearest rival. Elder is at 19.3 percent, according to FiveThrityEight’s polling averages and his nearest rival Kevin Paffrath trailing at 9.1 percent.

Starting an investigation into Elder now only serves to prove the left controls all the levers of government in California. The left will use that power without hesitation to interfere in democracy and tamper with any election where there is a potential for the ruling elite to lose power.

Call it the Putin Principle.

The current ‘investigation’ has a twofold purpose.

One, it may discourage Elder’s current voters and at the same time make undecided independents less likely to choose Elder as the replacement for the current incompetent.

Second, by damaging Elder it makes replacing Newsom less likely as voters wonder what is to be gained by replacing a known quantity with an unknown candidate that does not have anywhere near the name recognition of Elder.

What’s more, this is the second time the machinery of California government has been turned toward denying a black man a place on the ballot.

Initially, California wasn’t going to let Elder even appear on the ballot. Two days before the deadline to be listed on the slate of official candidates, the California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, another leftist tool, refused to add Elder to the candidate list because “he filed incomplete information.”

That, of course, was a lie and a transparent one. Elder filed more than 300 pages of tax returns, which are required of California candidates.

To claim papers that would be examined by the IRS are “incomplete” is risible. But the left will stoop to anything to keep a black man who doesn’t subscribe to the left’s plantation mentality off the ballot.

A judge agreed with Elder and put him on the ballot.

This latest ballot–suppression effort on the part of the state claims another obvious paperwork misinterpretation. When Elder initially filed he listed all his income sources with the majority coming from Laurence A. Elder and Associates.

The Los Angeles Times, a member in good standing of the elitist media willing to keep a black man down, claimed Elder’s filing was false because it didn’t report the obvious and list himself as owner of Elder and Associates, as if his name wasn’t enough.

And that trivia is what the ‘investigation’ is based upon.

The Newsom campaign is afraid.

The leftists in California government are afraid. And the leftist media is also afraid. And their collective fear is of one Black man who can think for himself.

That, if for no other reason, is why California voters should support Larry Elder.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.