EVs Promised a Carbonless Future but Delivered Nightmares

Regular readers of this column know that in spite of our admiration for what Elon Musk is doing in space and as part of the new Trump administration, we are no fan of electric vehicles.

The cars are heavy as a matter of weight and heavily subsidized as a matter of anti-gasoline fanaticism.

On top of that, an EV’s range is limited, carrying capacity is limited and in California the fire hydrants aren’t the only public service that’s empty.

Oftentimes the electrical outlet is down and out as well.

Now we’ve learned of another downside to EVs.

Large clusters of these cars in disaster areas are a cleanup nightmare.

Fox News has the bad news, "The Palisades and Eaton fires aftermath is estimated to require the 'largest lithium-ion battery pickup, cleanup, that’s ever happened in the history of the world,' EPA incident commander Steve Calanog reportedly told local KNBC.

"He explained that removing lithium-ion batteries — even those that do not appear damaged — from fire wreckage requires 'technical sophistication and care,' as hazardous material crews find and deionize the batteries so they can be crushed or safely shipped for disposal."

Even more fun for cleanup crews, as Fox relates, "The EPA warned that batteries should be considered 'extremely dangerous,' even if they are believed to be intact, and "can spontaneously re–ignite, explode, and emit toxic gases and particulates even after the fire is out."

It sounds a lot like cleaning up the dud Luftwaffe bombs in London after the Blitz, during World War II.

Los Angeles City Fire Capt. Adam VanGerpen told KNBC, "We don’t know the long-term effects of all this exposure, and we haven't seen this on this large of a scale and this many electric vehicles. This is an unprecedented amount (sic) of electric vehicles with lithium-ion batteries in there."

As a matter of fact, "according to the California Energy Commission, more than 99,000 zero-emission vehicles were sold in Los Angeles County in 2024 alone, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric vehicles."

And every last one of them a potential surprise in the event of a disaster.

Owners of destroyed EVs are urged to let experts handle disposal, even if it takes some time. "Authorities are warning that residual heat poses danger for days, weeks and even months after the initial fires, potentially causing lithium-ion batteries to spontaneously combust.

"'With the lithium-ion batteries, even if they look like they are intact they could have damage on the inside, so they continue to off gas and the off-gas from these batteries can be toxic to your health,' VanGerpen said."

Losing your home is bad enough without worrying that you might lose your health to a burned-out car as you survey the wreckage.

President Trump has promised Californians who lost their homes in the wildfires that he will do all he can to expedite the cleanup. We urge burned out homeowners to take him at his word and let the experts dispose of the cars that promised a carbonless future.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.