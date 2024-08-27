Tax Dollars Pay for Another Left Patronage Handout in Calif.

Housing provides almost limitless possibilities for California’s left Democratic politicians to meddle in the market.

Just last week we wrote about the California legislature.

The Center Square reported, "California lawmakers proposed expanding the state’s zero-down, no payment home 'loan' program to illegal immigrants. . . . illegal immigrants are now redirecting to the California and Arizona borders, highlighting concerns that the state’s provision of healthcare and unemployment benefits to illegal immigrants could become even more costly and bring more illegal immigrants to the state."

Complete details may be found here.

Housing meddling isn’t confined to Sacramento. Politicians at every level want to get in on the bonanza that housing spending and taxing represents.

The LAist — in a glowing story regarding politicians taking on the nasty landlord class — wrote, "'Right to counsel' programs have been spreading across the country. More than a dozen cities have passed them with the goal of ensuring tenants can effectively defend themselves in court and stay housed, whenever possible. …the L.A. County Board of Supervisors recently voted to launch a 'Tenant Right to Counsel' program next year for low-income renters in unincorporated parts of the county."

When flash mobs decide to loot a 7/11 or other business, the word goes out on social media so there are enough participants to diffuse the blame.

The same is normally true for political looters. They want plenty of news coverage as they do the Lord’s work, with your money.

Only this time someone dropped the ball.

"Advocates who favor guaranteeing free access to counsel have said they were surprised to see the initial draft on Wednesday’s agenda.

"In it, the city attorney’s office seemed to go out of its way to clarify that L.A.’s proposal would not establish a 'right to counsel.'"

Translation: Lack of advance warning aside, the initiative will establish a "right to counsel" just as sunrise follows sunset each day.

You may be wondering why someone who doesn’t pay their rent or violates the provisions of their lease deserves a free lawyer at your expense.

And . . . you would be missing the main point, exactly as the free lawyer backers are hoping.

The tenant deadbeats are just a pretext.

This is just another left patronage program that will guarantee government jobs far into the future for left adherent voters.

In 2020 the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s Office was comprised of a total staff of 1,200. Adding tenant lawyers to the list will add more big government voters, including families, who will show up at the polls to protect their jobs and the politicians that fund the jobs.

That's how and why those on the left expand government.

And the housing scam has been the gift that keeps on giving.

Once left adherents convinced gullible voters that the reason drug addicts, criminals and crazy people didn’t have houses was the fault of people with houses the vault was opened.

The homeless/housing industrial complex provides high-paying jobs for consultants, academics, government paper pushers, NGO executives, NGO staffers, social workers, mental health workers, and profitable contracts for developers, construction firms and consulting firms who in turn provide campaign contributions to the politicians creating the programs.

It’s a closed loop and your role as a taxpayer is to keep the tax dollars coming.

This new profit center for the homeless/housing industrial complex is projected to cost $68 million, which we guarantee is a lowball estimate.

Landlords that oppose the program, would prefer the money go to rent assistance programs, meaning they get the money instead of the lawyers.

The pretext is always helping the "unfortunate," but the outcome is always more jobs for the left. At your expense.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.