November's Red Wave Looking More Like Tsunami

We are faced today with a strange quartet of states where the Biden (or Brandon, if you prefer) administration is held in high esteem.

The Daily Wire informs us that in Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts and Vermont Biden's approval rating is higher than his disapproval rating. But how can this be?

Aren’t prices going up in those states? Don’t residents there by gas or groceries?

Maryland is the easiest to explain of the four outliers.

The D.C. suburbs are full of federal employees who don’t want the gravy train to end.

They see Biden has the government locomotive going full throttle, blowing the whistle and barreling on down the tracks. For those voters it’s an easy economic decision.

Big government means a big paycheck. It also means no layoffs, nap-from-home and the psychic benefit of knowing you’re an ‘essential’ employee.

The other three states are more of a conundrum until you look more closely.

Vermont is essentially a colony of Massachusetts.

And "Maskachusetts" was a hotbed for belief in the Church of the Branch Covidians.

As was Hawaii, where visitors to the state were forced to quarantine for days lest they spread a disease with a 99.8% survival rate. And all three states had mask mandates, vax mandates, business mandates, worship mandates and all the rest of the symptoms of "Faucist" rule.

Joe Biden supports all those unconstitutional impositions, which must account for his surprising level of support in those four states.

And that support is an ideological virus for which there is no vaccine.

That’s the bad news. The good news is the Biden administration has finally united the rest of the country. In those 46 states a "Civiqs poll of nearly 200,000 respondents . . . found that just 36% of registered voters approve of the job Biden is doing so far, compared to 54% who disapprove."

Biden's "approval is underwater among every age group as well, the poll found."

With 18 to 34 year-olds finding him the most loathsome: 27 approving to 56% disapproving.

He’s also a net negative with every education category in the poll.

Even the angry, degreed suburban wine women weren’t numerous enough to boost him into positive territory, although it was close.

"Voters with postgraduate degrees disapproved of Biden by just 5 points."

The same breakdown goes for sex. Among men 62% are negative and only 30% positive. Among women it’s closer with 48% negative to 40% positive.

There was no breakout provided for transgendered persons, so that demographic will go unreported.

The only place where Biden found a few crumbs of approval was in the racial categories, proving race-baiting still works for the left.

Black voters approved by 65% to 18%.

And Hispanics were a lukewarm at 45% approval to 43% disapproval.

It’s been said that misery loves company and the Biden administration has provided us with plenty of fellow sufferers.

Republicans, independents and even some Democratic voters are feeling the burn together.

Political wizards have been warning the left of a red wave this November, but if this keeps up we may be looking at a red tsunami.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.