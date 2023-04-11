Sympathetic Republicans Lured by, Dancing to Left's Tune

Additional proof that you can kill two birds with one stone. Or in this instance, one indictment can accomplish two political goals. Pipsqueak District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his comical indictment of Donald Trump is a big crowd pleaser among rabid leftwing voters.

Bragg "The Man Who Indicted Trump" will never have to pay for a drink again.

Or buy his own dinner, although in the long run that could be a real problem for him.

For feverish leftists this lame indictment is so much better than some stodgy Senate impeachment trial because it has fingerprints and the potential for more zany jurors.

It’s almost a shame that fingerprints now involve scanners instead of ink because the original Trump fingerprint card would have been worth a fortune in the future.

The indictment might even mean it’s time for leftist cable viewers to go back to watching the formerly popular MSNBC show "The Walls Are Closing In."

Appeasing the cannibal left is only half the battle. The other half is most certainly not making sure Trump cannot run for president. No. The goal is guaranteeing that Trump is the nominee.

As Ann Coulter wrote last weekend, "Democrats are playing Republicans like a fiddle. The left’s sole objective is to make Trump the Republicans’ 2024 presidential nominee. He’s already lost three election cycles for the GOP — why not make it four?"

The Trump base was always going to support the former president for the nomination next year. What the indictment does is offend the undecided conservative’s sense of fairness and decency, pushing them into the Trump nomination camp.

That’s why we say sympathetic Republicans are dancing to the left’s tune.

Please don’t misunderstand us.

We aren’t saying the deviants, Marxists, con-men, criminally inclined, and opportunisits comprising the left camp are playing four-dimensional chess and our lizard overlords (as Tucker calls them) have completely outwitted us.

We think Alvin Bragg has met his match with checkers.

Behind the scenes there are intelligent people running the Democratic Party and they could have put a stop to this legal circus at any time, but they didn't.

Because in the long run it will work to their advantage by deluding Republicans.

And did it ever.

Trump’s indictment sucked all the political oxygen out of the room.

As horrifying as the thought is, Nikki Haley could have suggestively danced on top of what remains of the border wall and not gotten any coverage.

Mike Pompeo could have entered a hot dog eating contest and not made local news.

Vivek Ramaswamy could have come out as a Hindu nationalist and not made even NPR.

It’s been All Trump, All the Time. That's the way Trump likes it.

And how did Trump respond to Democrats and Barnum & Bailey legal show?

He ran away to join the circus.

Trump could have treated the indictment seriously, and as the governmental crisis it was.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was ready to help. And Lord knows, Republicans would have surrounded Mar-a-Lago with a human shield to block the feds.

Instead, Trump gives the indictment credence and abandons his supporters by flying to New York to surrender.

Then disappointed that there wasn’t a real mugshot taken, the Trump campaign made a fake mugshot T–shirt and is using the fake to raise more money.

This is not the response of a serious man or a serious campaign.

We’re begging you conservatives. The GOP presidential nomination is not political gesture. It’s not awarded to an individual just to show the elites what for. The nomination is not a thumb in the eye of Joe Biden and The New York Times.

Nominating Trump is putting your thumb in your own eye.

Trump barely won in 2016 by only 80,000 votes.

He lost in 2020 because he made no preparations to counter the Democrat election "fortifying" schemes and at the time he was the president of the United States.

Trump energizes the Trump base.

Then he polarizes every last member of the Democratic Party and he alienates independents and swing voters. The GOP’s path to presidential victory is razor thin at best.

With Trump as the nominee, it vanishes.

Trump deserves our sympathy. He's not been treated fairly.

Yes, the indictment is an outrage. But the best response for the country we love is not to give Trump the nomination because the left is picking on him.

That is exactly what they fervently want us to do.

The response that will hurt the left the most is to pick a nominee that has the best chance of beating Biden and the rest of the country wreckers that stock his administration.

The 2024 election may be our last chance.

Don’t throw it away.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)"