Competing as Counterfeit Sex Will Continue Until Parents Rebel

Approximately one year ago a boy on the Seattle Academy’s boy’s cross-country team was feeling kind of down. He'd just finished in 72nd place as a freshman entrant in the race and as he sat their dejected in the locker room it was pretty depressing.

It’s one thing to finish among the top 10 in a race.

Then a boy has hope.

He can recommit to training harder and longer than the competition.

The goal being to move up steadily among his peers until there is a chance at the number one spot of the podium.

But he wasn’t even in the top 70!

What was he to do?

Embark on some run-‘til-you-drop-mega-miles training regime and hope for breaking into the top 60?

And then it occurred to him.

He could enter the transfer portal located right there in the locker room!

No need to wait until college to transfer — unlikely in his event, given his finishes.

Instead of competing as a male, he could transfer sexes and become in the blink of an eye — and some paperwork — a "hemale" and start running against the girls in their meets.

It did wonders for his career.

Fox News has details and customized pronouns for us, "The Seattle Academy student, a 5,000-meter runner, has two victories, including one in a conference championship, and three top-two finishes in eight races this season, having not finished worse than 22nd place. As an identified male, the student never finished ahead of 25th place."

Yeah, being a male was such a drag.

No social media attention and the finishes "In last year's Emerald South Conference Championships, the student, then a male, finished in 72nd place in the boys division with a 20:40.6 time. This year, now competing as a girl, she finished in first place with a time of 19:14.5, a school record."

One cowardly competing coach said, "Allowing [the student] to compete against biological girls deprives other girls' teams of the chance to compete at state [which is a big deal]. If [she] competed in the boy’s division, [she] would place 56th on the boys team."

The father (also in hiding) of another girl whined, "[The student] is larger than any of the girls, and shamelessly takes first place on the podium. Now my daughter is competing against a male for scholarships. And we can’t even say anything. You can’t even approach it in a nice way without being labeled a hateful bigot. You will get threats against you."

There are three large groups affected by his sprint into the transfer portal and all have been affected negatively: girl athletes, parents of female athletes and coaches of competing teams.

Not one of them has the courage to go on record and fight this perversion of sport and sex.

If they won’t draw the line at the obvious insanity, then why should the rest of us take up the fight on their behalf?

It would be quite simple for female athletes on the other teams to line up at the starting-line and then walk away before the starter’s gun sounded.

Schools and/or coaches could cancel meets where the counterfeit hemale was entered to compete.

And parents could pack school board meetings, file lawsuits and, if nothing else, block the finish line of races where he ran against their daughters.

Yet none of this has happened.

Sure, it’s not fair what has happened.

And it’s not fair that there may be negative repercussions when parents and athletes fight back. But there is strength in numbers and on this issue the normal far outnumber the abnormal.

Courage can come at a high coast, however, we can guarantee that if they don’t fight back this degeneracy and perversion will only spread.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.