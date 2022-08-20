Gascon Benefits from Left's Invisible Election Error Rate

They held a private election in the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office and District Attorney George (Crime? What crime?) Gascon won!

Understandably, you may be wondering what happened to the Gascon recall effort and the election that was supposed to happen in November.

That's gone now.

The good apparatchiks in the registrar-recorder’s office have decided that not enough of the 715,833 signatures gathered on the recall petitions were valid.

To qualify for the ballot the recall drive needed a minimum of 566,857 signatures of Los Angeles County residents fed up with out-of-control crime.

We assumed all along that if the petition organizers could avoid being assaulted or killed by Gascon supporters as they gathered signatures, the petition drive had an excellent chance for success.

And for a time, it looked as though we had it right.

Recall organizers turned in petitions with an impressive 715,833 signatures, which was 26 % more signatures than the minimum required.

And there was good reason for optimism.

In the 2020 presidential election, which was the most secure election in U.S. history, the same office rejected less than 1% of the signatures on mail-in ballots.

Going by that precedent, even if 2% of the signatures were rejected, the petitions would still easily qualify with thousands of signatures to spare.

LA county officials quickly proved Joe Stalin correct once again.

It’s not who votes that’s important, it’s who counts the votes.

The first step LA took was closing the process to outside observers.

As Breitbart News reported, "Throughout the process of signature validation, proponents of the recall complained that they were not permitted to observe the count. The county said observers would not be allowed because signature verification did not quality as an 'election.'"

Besides, as we wrote earlier, there already was an election among the staff and Gascon won. Additionally, the LA leftists certainly weren’t going to make the mistake San Francisco signature checkers made.

The former San Francisco district attorney, Chesa Boudin, was probably the only prosecutor who was softer-on-crime than Gascon.

San Francisco residents began a recall petition there and gathered 83,487 names, which was much more than the 51,325 minimum required.

After taking a sample of names and checking them for accuracy the petitions were certified and the recall election held. This is why we refer to Boudin as the former district attorney.

He was recalled and is now out of a job.

In LA the signature checkers did their work in secret and wouldn’t you know it, their sample declared that 195,783 signatures were invalid — a whopping 27%! — and the Gascon recall would not be on the ballot this fall.

And there you have it!

When the results favor the left, as in the presidential election, the error rate is practically invisible. But when the results have a chance of favoring conservatives, the error rate suddenly blossoms into a stunning 27%.

Yes, there isn’t much trust in government these days.

Mostly, because the government is not in the least trustworthy.

