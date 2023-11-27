×
Tags: board | dei | regents
OPINION

If Lawmakers Fail, Get Board of Regents to Send DEI Packing

nile clarke kinnick jr an iowa legend

Iowa City, Iowa: Statue of Nile Clarke Kinnick Jr. who was a student and a college football player at the University of Iowa. He won the 1939 Heisman Trophy and died during while serving as a Naval Aviator in World War II. (Walter Arce/Dreamstime.com) 

Michael Reagan By Monday, 27 November 2023 05:31 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

The State of Iowa has many proud collegiate football teams.

Coaches are held accountable for their team’s won-loss record.

The athletic department is one of the few areas of accountability left in the education borg.

Now, thanks to the Iowa State Board of Regents, accountability is making its slow way into the university administration building.

The board voted to abolish one of the most damaging, lunatic ideas leftist "educrats" have had in the past few years.

OutKick has the good news, "The Iowa Board of Regents voted to abolish several diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs for state universities."

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., defines DEI as, "discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination." Educrats say the acronym stands for diversity, equity and inclusion. The truth is the DEI philosophy can be boiled down to "white people are bad and they must pay."

In May, DeSantis signed a bill that bans this toxic brainwashing from all Florida schools and in June Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, did the same.

Now creeping sanity has reached Iowa.

"Following the ruling, Iowa public universities are prohibited from requiring that employees, students, applicants, or campus visitors provide their preferred pronouns."

That was only the most obvious sign of higher education lunacy and the pronoun police may have tipped off the previously slumbering regents as to what was happening on campus.

But banishment doesn’t stop there.

"The Board of Regents says the steps taken will also ensure students and staffers will not be required to submit DEI statements or 'be evaluated based on participation in DEI initiatives' unless the position is one required for 'DEI-related compliance or accreditation.'"

The "compliance or accreditation" exceptions mean the regents must remain alert to make sure DEI fanatics in the administration don’t use those two words as a loophole to revive the entire poisonous DEI regime.

To quote Thomas Jefferson, "Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty."

As part of this package the board also "adopted proposals to explore ways to promote intellectual diversity and free speech," neither of which are much in evidence on college campuses today in either Blue or Red states.

But lest we heap too much praise on the Iowa board, keep in mind it doesn’t take legislation to ban toxic Marxists fads from universities.

Waiting for the legislature to do your job is the coward’s way out. Boards of Regents have sweeping powers over public colleges and the boards could have banned DEI long ago.

In Blue states it didn’t happen because the boards agreed with the "hate whitey" philosophy. In Red states it didn’t happen because the boards were too cowardly or too somnolent to take action.

It’s your job as a taxpayer and voter to let your legislators know Red state universities should reflect the beliefs of Red state taxpayers and not the intellectual fads of Ivy League wannabes.

And if the Board of Regents doesn't support that policy, find a new Board. 

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)"

© Mike Reagan


Reagan
It’s your job as a taxpayer and voter to let your legislators know Red state universities should reflect the beliefs of Red state taxpayers and not the intellectual fads of Ivy League wannabes.
Monday, 27 November 2023 05:31 PM
