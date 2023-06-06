In Blue States Being a Cop Is a Roll of the Dice

Here’s a recruiting question for you.

Let’s say you own a construction company and the current project has an element of danger. Each day there is real potential for injury to your employees, and in certain circumstances even death.

Non-employees who come into contact with the company’s workers are almost uniformly hostile and, in many instances, berate workers with language that can only be described as shocking.

Site management is very suspicious regarding its own workers and if one makes a mistake, or someone on the job site says they made a mistake and the media gets wind of the complaint, the employee is instantly suspended — often without pay — and put under investigation.

When that happens, management presumes the worker is guilty.

Often these investigations are politically driven and can result in criminal charges for the employee. The employee must pay for his own defense and the company remains completely silent.

Even if the employee prevails in court, getting his job back, along with his pay while suspended, is an arduous process.

Since your recruiting pool is well aware of the situation, how successful do you think your company is going to be in attracting new hires?

That is the same environment currently facing police recruiters and it’s no surprise departments across America are shorthanded and recruiters are falling far short of their goals.

Cops aren’t responsible for the ignorant and hostile media and they don’t get to choose their politicians.

You’d think knowing that cops would have been eager to not offend the tax paying, non–lawbreaking individuals so as to maintain a base of support in the non-outstanding arrest warrants community.

You would have been wrong. Some police officers went out of their way to become Faucists and enforce draconian, scientifically insane and unconstitutional COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates on everyday citizens and business owners trying to stay alive economically.

Cops willingly undermined the only remaining pool of support for law enforcement.

Now they are on their own surrounded by enemies and the police don’t like it.

Too bad Dr. Flu Enforcer.

You should have thought about that before you arrested the man surfing by himself or the mother trying to let her children play by themselves in the park.

Police recruiters also face an internal threat that almost no one mentions.

Parents who have been in law enforcement are telling their children to stay far away from the profession.

It all adds up in the end.

According to The Washington Post, "The San Francisco Police Department is down more than 600 officers, almost 30 percent of its allotment. Phoenix needs about 500 more officers to be fully staffed. The D.C. police force is smaller than it has been in 50 years."

This forces the officers that do remain to put in overtime hours that increase the pressure on them and their families, contributing to the exodus from the profession.

Officer morale takes a beating from doing more and more for administrations that support police less and less.

Blue cities are not going to do the obvious and "Back the Blue."

What they are doing is taking the path of least resistance and most likely disaster, "But as agencies seek fresh recruits, they are getting fewer qualified applicants than in past years — leading some to make the risky move of lowering the bar for hiring to fill their ranks."

That’s because people smart enough to be cops are also smart enough to see that in blue states being a cop is rolling the dice with your future.

Those that do qualify under the affirmative-action rules closely resemble the new cops in Memphis: "The city dramatically reduced training standards in response to the pressure to graduate more officers . . . Among those recruited: five officers now fired and charged with murder in the beating earlier this year of Tyre Nichols."

People who live in red states aren’t noticing any dropoff in the quality or quantity of cops.

There police still arrest for shoplifting, make traffic stops and actively keep the peace.

Blue State voters are going to get what they deserve, "unarmed mental health professionals to respond to some calls, ending hot-spot or saturation policing, and narrowing the criteria for which service calls require a police response."

Cops there will be an exclusive item. If you’re dead, grievously injured or know someone important, officers may show up in an hour or two.

Otherwise, you’re on your own in an environment you helped create.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.