Best Way to Beat Cancel Culture? Patronize Businesses Offending It

We had no idea this column was going to become a nexus for restaurant news.

First, In-N-Out Burger in California — and now, Preslee’s Southern Good Eatery restaurant in the Houston Heights section of Houston.

Preslee’s has one of those move-the-letters-yourself signs like churches use to post the topic of this week’s sermon, along with a series of dad jokes.

Preslee’s message board is located just below the main marquee.

That prominent placement guarantees the sign will be seen by motorists and diners alike.

As long as the topic was the weather and non-sectarian humor, everything was fine, but recently Preslee’s ventured into politics.

Fox Business explains what happened, "The owner of a restaurant in Houston says the establishment won’t back down to "cancel culture renegades" after receiving backlash for posting signs mocking President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi."

The first sign read: "NO MASK NEEDED. UNLESS YOU LOOK LIKE NANCY PELOSI." Then the owner added this postscript: "LET’S GO BRANDON"

Now you may be thinking "What’s the problem?"

Whiel Texas is a red state. True enough, but Houston is solidly blue.

Those signs turned out to be a an outrage two-fer, offending both Branch Covidians and Biden supporters.

Fox Business explained, "People slammed them as misogynistic on social media, and others left voicemails for the owners saying they 'hope their business loses all their employees' and they go bankrupt, the owner said.

"The backlash we received at first was a little overwhelming while dealing with a busy restaurant. Lots of voicemails and private messages," he continued.

The owner added that most of the negative reviews are coming from people who had never dined at Preslee’s "but feel the need to jump on the bandwagon." The restaurant’s Instagram page was even banned on Wednesday with no reason given, according to the owner.

The owner remained undaunted: "We are heading into Crawfish season and then peak patio weather and won’t be slowed down from the cancel culture renegades. It's about pro freedom and our right to run our small business."

Fortunately, for Preslee’s growling stomachs speak louder than whining leftists.

"We’ve never been busier! In the last few days, we’ve received overwhelming support from local and also other cities."

Preslee’s knows more than a little about toughing out tough times. It first opened in 2019 just before the great pandemic panic; it weathered Houston’s virus shutdowns without laying off one employee.

The owner concludes, "I think it's pretty safe to say our current government has failed us and other small business owners. More than 150,000 small businesses have shut down from mandates, but this is not about politics. It's about basic rights that some have seem to have forgotten. If we can make it through a pandemic and actually thrive we can surely handle this."

There is a lesson in that for other business owners who get nervous in the service when targeted by the canceling crowd.

In order for cancel culture to continue operating smoothly it’s vital that the victim meekly submits.

Preslee’s and the Debary Diner in Debary, Florida did not.

In fact, the owner of Debary posted this sign: "If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere."

More businesses run by patriots should follow their example.

Customers will support your courage.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.