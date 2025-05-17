A Trump Victory Unblocked by Judges, the Selfish, and Petty

It’s all too easy to become depressed when one thinks about the roadblocks thrown up to derail the electoral agenda of President Trump by petty, small-minded people who are either cowards, left-wingers or think only of themselves.

And we aren’t only talking about the comb-over conservatives in Congress who claim to be Republicans.

That makes the opportunity to write about a genuine President Donald J. Trump success that's much more exciting, which is the topic for today.

Back in February, here, we wrote of the Trump executive order that ordered federal employees to shape up or ship out.

And we weren’t talking about either a weight control drug or ideology.

The president told federal employees to stop shopping from home on the taxpayer dime and show up in person in their offices.

Or else.

The order — issued on Trump’s first day in office — was estimated to apply to approximately three million feds.

Trump’s reasoning at the time was simple: "as everyone knows, most of the time [teleworkers are] not working, they’re not very productive and it’s unfair to the millions of people in the United States who are in fact working hard from job sites and not from their home. As federal employees, they must be held to a high standard," Trump said.

"They’re representing our government; they’re representing our country."

When budget-cutter par excellence Elon Musk issued the same order to the paycheck collectors at Twitter, it helped him cut about 70% of its "workforce."

There is zero chance of that happening with the invertebrates in the federal "workforce."

Still, what did happen is Trump won!

The headline in The Washington Times says it all, "Rate of federal teleworkers falls to lowest level since before pandemic." And that really doesn’t entirely cover the scope of this victory.

"Federal workers are now showing up in their offices more than private-sector workers, with the lowest level of government employees teleworking since before the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"The April jobs report shows that 81.8% of federal workers said they did not work at home for pay versus 79.2% in the private sector, meaning more federal workers decided to return to the office rather than risk being out of a job."

More federal employees in the office than workers in the private sector? Can you say MAGA?

Your columnists' only caveat here is the numbers were issued by those famous number-skewers at the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As PJ Media reports, statistics from the BLS should be taken with a block of salt.

"Nearly 400,000 phantom jobs were quietly wiped off the books. And this isn’t just a one-time discrepancy. Month after month during Joe Biden’s term, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) published inflated job estimates, only to revise them downward later, long after the headlines had already done their PR work for the White House."

That means there is a not negligible chance the BLS is gourmet-sauteing the numbers once again to make the federal employees as a whole look better.

Even so, we don’t know about you, dear reader, but we are going to declare victory.

BLS numbers and all.

This is great news.

We’re going to enjoy every bit of it.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.