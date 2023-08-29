Team Biden No Friend of the Environment or Conservatives

There are new rules and regulations coming from the Biden infested Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service.

The rules are basically anti-hunting and anti-tourism.

What’s interesting is the response of organizations representing those affected negatively by the edicts.

Fox News has a representative sampling. Sarah Montabano, with the Alaska Police Forum,

"It really seems to show to me the lack of consideration and thought that is being put in from bureaucrats from D.C. making decisions about how public lands, in the West predominantly, are being managed.

"It's not getting a lot of input from people who are actually close to these situations."

Gabriella Hoffman, with the Independent Women’s Center for Energy and Conservation, "When you see that they're trying to remake conservation into something else, is it really conservation or is it an alternative kind of view, environmentalism, which is preservationist, which is more restricted [and] really doesn't welcome people on the landscape."

Fox’s summary, "Rules coming down from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could make land unavailable for hunting, fishing and even hiking, outdoorsmen argue."

The BLM "Conservation and Landscape Health" rules strike directly at the outfitting industry in western states. Any recreational activity that involves outfitters as guides or equipment suppliers is automatically considered a "commercial" activity and will be banned from many outdoor areas.

The environment is "protected" because people are entirely excluded.

Hoffman complained that outfitting "goes back to basically the dawn of time [and] helped to facilitate the discovery of America."

Which is exactly the wrong point to make with Biden autocrats.

While BLM works to get boots off the ground, Fish and Wildlife is banning bullets commonly used by hunters. These bureaucrats are "moving forward with its plans to phase out lead bullets on eight major public hunting grounds across the country by September 2026."

Luke Hilgemann, with the International Order of T. Roosevelt, explains it "would cause millions of acres of previously open public hunting land to become much less accessible and has no basis in science."

None of the three quoted have figured out what is really going on here.

These rules aren’t carefully considered policy proposals designed to nurture the American outdoors. The rules aren’t based on an effort to protect animals from lead poisoning.

These rule makers could care less about "input" from the people affected by the new regulations or what the science says.

Instead, each of these actions should be examined through the lens of Friend vs. Enemy, the only benchmark that makes sense when dealing with leftists.

The Biden administration works to reward friends and punish enemies and every one of these regulations is designed to punish us and reward them.

Where are the states located that the BLM rules affect?

They are almost all red states filled with conservatives.

How about outfitters?

Many conservative business people serving a strong conservative clientele.

In other words, more enemies.

And hunters using lead bullets?

Don’t make us laugh, gun owners are at the top of the Biden enemies list.

This administration punishes red states, red state business owners, conservative tourists, and gun owners.

It rewards enviro NGOs, wealthy enviro donors and leftist voters in blue states who like seeing conservatives punished.

Friend vs. Enemy is a concept completely foreign to combover conservatives in Congress. They think it’s simply a matter of misguided rule making.

Which is why even when the GOP controls the White House it will sometimes rollback the rules and then leave the rule makers in their cozy federal jobs waiting for the next leftist administration.

One side plays to win. The other side just plays.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.