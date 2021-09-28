BLM Protests Democrats' Demand for 'Modern Day Freedom Papers'

Occasionally, columnists will write something on the order of "I hate to say I told you so, but …" Most of the time that’s not true. Columnists love telling their readers, "I told you so" because it proves their prediction was accurate.

Therefore, we’re pleased to announce we told you so.

Back in August, when New York City’s buffoonish mayor Bill de Blasio (Mayor Buffoon, as I call him) first announced his vaccine passport requirements for employees and customers in restaurants, gyms and indoor entertainment facilities, we pointed out that the mandates would disproportionately impact minorities in NYC, and likely lead to protests and calls for non-compliance from minority communities.

We also predicted that those who refused to comply with establishments' requests for "papers, please" would have the police called on them, leading to only more conflict and trouble for the Left.

And we were correct.

Chivonia Newsome, a leader of the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter, told Fox News, "Although Mayor Bill De Blasio ran on progressive values, nothing in his tenure will attest to his campaign promises. The September 13th vaccine mandate is racist and specifically targets Black New Yorkers. The vaccination passports are modern-day Freedom Papers, which limit the free will of Black people."

As a reminder, Freedom Papers were documents that freed slaves were forced to carry in the Antebellum South to prove they had the right to walk around without a master.

She added Mayor Buffoon is, "fully aware of the hesitancy and distrust people of African descent have about vaccination and their interactions with government and law enforcement. [De Blasio] chose to disenfranchise and force the very people who elected him into poverty and second-class citizenship."

And that was just the non-kinetic protest!

The Washington Examiner has details on a more vigorous dispute regarding the incident at Carmine's.

"Two black men without proof of vaccination attempted to join three female friends eating at Carmine’s Italian Restaurant," Washington Examiner reported. "Precisely what happened next is in dispute, but closed-circuit footage shows that one of the diners attacked a waitress, igniting a fight. …the incident serves to highlight the fact — it’s not an opinion, but a fact — that vaccine mandates have a ‘disparate impact’ on blacks."

Subsequently, BLM held a protest outside the restaurant chanting, "Carmine's racist!”

Protest organizer Kimberly Bernard also said, "This vaccination card mandate will create more Sandra Blands, and more Breonna Taylors, it ends here. Consider yourself served. Cancel Carmine's!"

And so it goes.

Will the "Branch Covidians" and their "Doctator" enablers (thanks Alex Berenson) stay firm and continue to enforce their "papers, please" regime?

Or will they devise a loophole for their progressive pals like BLM? Maybe something on the order of show a vaccine passport or a BLM tattoo?

It will be interesting to see if leftists can extricate themselves from their own trap.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.