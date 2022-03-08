FDA Can Run But Can't Hide From Crucial COVID Vaxx Data

The following column has been authored by non-clinicians.

We always thought it was highly suspicious when the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research claimed the public should be denied access to data Pfizer submitted in connection with vaccine clinical trials for 75 years due to "limited resources."

If these vaccines really were the "safest in history" then the list of adverse events in connection with Joe’s Jab should have fit quite snugly on a single sheet of paper.

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman didn’t think much of the explanation either and he ordered government Branch Covidians to release the data pronto.

Now, we know the real reason the FDA and Pfizer wanted the data suppressed: They wanted the statute of limitations and their career to be long over when the public finally got the truth. Let us put this in perspective for you. If an over-the-counter "drug" seller was marketing a product with this risk profile — say for weight loss, fat burning or liver spot removal — there would be arrests, trials, and prison sentences.

We now know the vaccines shouldn’t have been administered in a clinic, vaccines should have been administered in a casino. "Do You Feel Lucky Today?" Had the public been given the truth from the beginning, instead of this massive coverup, more people would be alive and uninjured today.

Yahoo Finance has a partial list and it is quite frightening. We quote, a 38-page report included in the documents features an Appendix, "List of Adverse Events of Special Interest," 1,291 different adverse events following vaccination.

The list includes acute kidney injury, acute flaccid myelitis, anti-sperm antibody positive, brain stem embolism, brain stem thrombosis, cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, cardiac ventricular thrombosis, cardiogenic shock, central nervous system vasculitis, death neonatal, deep vein thrombosis, encephalitis brain stem, encephalitis hemorrhagic, frontal lobe epilepsy, foaming at mouth, epileptic psychosis, facial paralysis, fetal distress syndrome, gastrointestinal amyloidosis, generalized tonic-clonic seizure, and 1246-plus other conditions.

Another comparison for vaccines:

When a swine flu vaccine was rushed to market in 1976 the VAERS database reported 25 deaths and the vaccine was judged too dangerous and pulled from the market. The same VAERS database lists 24,402 deaths from COVID-19 vaccinations and your federal government continues to claim the jab is just fine.

Now your benevolent government is doing its best to persuade the public that children who are functionally immune to the disease should instead take a very dangerous vaccination.

Children’s Health Defense president and general counsel Mary Holland, doesn’t pull any punches, "It would be criminal to expose infants and young children to this extremely risky product. VAERS data show the catastrophic health impacts the vaccine is having on millions of people, yet Pfizer and other vaccine makers are raking in billions of dollars with no fear of being held accountable for injuries and deaths from their vaccines."

In a society run for the public and not the government and Big Pharma there would be indictments and prison sentences in the wake of this colossal betrayal of the public trust.

Instead, we get silence.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.