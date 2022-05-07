Sooner State Gives Anti-Science Extremists Dose of Reality

The state of Oklahoma has taken a firm stand in favor of accuracy in government documents and against delusional anti-science extremism.

As a reward, an activist masquerading as a reporter has taken them to task.

Associated Press (AP) "journalist," Alonzo Adams is accusing Oklahoma and Gov. Kevin Stitt of encouraging "anti-trans legislation."

How did the state and Gov. Stitt do this?

By Stitt putting his signature on a law that "bans the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates."

In English this means Oklahoma parents and hospitals are limited to the same two choices that have been used for centuries when people have a child: male and female.

The new law prevents men suffering from the delusion that they are women — and vice versa — from forcing the state to falsify official documents and list males as females, females as males or either as "two-spirit," "non-binary," or whatever other fantasy is currently gripping their minds.

The science remains "settled" and has been since the dawn of time. There are two sexes: male and female and this distinction is coded into a person’s DNA.

The "gender" discussion you hear and read so much about is the trash found at the bottom of the slippery slope. The invention of the concept of "gender" belongs to a quack doctor named John Money. As Matt Walsh points out in The Daily Wire, "Today, ideas first proposed by a man who thought child rape could be 'loving,' and who performed a years-long sexually abusive experiment on two unwilling children who later went on to kill themselves, are taken as gospel truth and to question them is heresy."

So many of these sex pioneers like Money and Alfred Kinsey were simply sexual deviants who peddled their ideas to libertine reporters who found monogamy boring.

Walsh explains, "A prominent psychologist and sexologist, Money was one of the early pioneers of the gender theories that are currently taught in grade schools and universities. Among the first to take the word 'gender' out of the realm of grammar and apply it to people, he coined the terms 'gender role,' 'gender identity,' and 'sexual orientation.'

"A professor at York University recently published a book labeling John Money "the man who invented gender. Along with more conventionally degenerate views — his advocacy of open marriages and group sex, for example — Money was also, as a not very critical article in Salon puts it, "ambivalently supportive" of pedophilia.

". . . Money held that a relationship between a grown man and a child who really love each other should not be considered disordered."

That background puts "gender science" in a completely different light, doesn’t it?

Unfortunately, the "Munchausen Mommies" who claim their son is really a daughter don’t care where the theory came from. They only care that it’s popular with all the right people and gains attention for themselves.

And the same goes for "transitioning" adults who want to force the government to alter official documents to support the lie they are living.

Stitt is protecting official documents now and earlier protected Oklahoma women by banning males from competing in girls’ sports.

We say good for Oklahoma and Gov. Stitt.

Oklahoma refuses to endorse the lie and is setting an example for all Red State governors.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.