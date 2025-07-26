Door Stop Best Use for New Joe Biden Book

Joe Biden’s Book Deal Doesn’t Pass the Smell Test

Newsmax's Charlie McCarthy reports that former U.S. President Joe Biden just signed a book deal for "roughly $10 million from the Hachette Book Group for his presidential memoir."

That's significantly less than the $60 million Barack and Michelle Obama received for their memoirs, but then Biden's book will only cover four years.

Is this capitalism, or . . . cronyism?

The left has a record of looking after its own. Biden no longer has access to the main source of his income over the years, which seemingly was influence peddling.

This outlandish payment looks more like money to persuade Biden to shut up and stay home.

To cover a $10 million advance, at a 10% royalty rate, an author would need to sell approximately 3.3 million books.

Can you in your wildest imagination see "Sleepy Joe" "selling that many books?

Hillary Clinton, not exactly an election year winner, also wrote a memoir.

That doorstop sold over 300,000 copies.

Can you see Joe Biden selling 10 times that number of books?!

Demand for the full Biden is at an all-time low.

After he left office, "Lunch Pail Joe" decided to hit the speaker’s circuit.

His asking price for an evening of reminiscing, exaggerating, insulting those who failed to vote for him, fabricating, and long painful silences, while he looked off into the distance, was $300,000 and . . . a private jet if Biden had to travel.

The New York Post found that "Former President Joe Biden’s attempt to bill $300,000 per speaking appearance is finding few takers. A source familiar with Biden’s faltering speaking career said that the 46th president’s standard pitch is $300,000 — 25% below Barack Obama’s $400,000 asking price upon leaving office in 2017."

Even at a discount, Biden isn’t a hot commodity.

Which is why your columnists are skeptical of the entire book deal.

What’s more, we have a great deal of sympathy for the ghost writer, if there is one.

Talk about having your work cut out for you!

Here’s a man that wasn’t competent enough to affix his signature to presidential pardons (a minor form of writing) and he’s supposed to produce a memoir?!

How many times can he or she listen to Biden tell how he single-handedly faced down the dreaded gang leader Corn Pop before the ghost writer runs screaming into the night? And is the publisher going to fact check Biden’s claims or is it going to be "reader beware."

Biden claims to be "working my tail off" to write the memoir. He also claimed to have been shot at in Iraq, had a helicopter he was in forced down in Afghanistan, and marched in the civil rights movement.

Just so you know, we won’t be buying this memoir and if the environmental movement had any integrity at all, it would protest the trees sacrificed to print this waste of paper.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.