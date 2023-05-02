Voting for Hate Crime Laws Volunteers You for Thought Control

Minnesota fascists hope to be making a list in the near future and checking it twice.

State Rep. Samantha Vang, D-Dist. 38B, wants to change state law and make statements she doesn’t like grounds for putting people she doesn’t like on a North Star State "bias list."

We tried to tell gullible Republicans in the past that voting for a hate crime law was volunteering to schedule yourself for the left's enemies and canceled lists.

Hate crime laws are really "thought crime laws" because the law criminalizes thought instead of action.

That didn’t stop "Rep. Gomer Pyle" from supporting the laws and it didn’t motivate Republicans to repeal the laws if they gained power.

Bias crime lists are just another avenue to criminalize and marginalize people the left doesn’t like and also wishes to punish.

The St. Cloud Times describes the bill thusly, "Minnesota lawmakers are mulling a change to state law, House File 181, that would log alleged bias incidents even when they aren't considered a crime.

"The bill, introduced in January, would allow people to report perceived bias-related incidents such as alleged slurs and verbal attacks that would fall outside the hate crimes compiled annually by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension."

Fox News reports Minn. State Rep. Walter Hudson, R-Dist. 30A, says the bill "could pose a threat to religious freedom," which is a very narrow definition of the threat posed by this enemies list.

"It seems very clear, based upon their focus on motivation, that they're more concerned about what's going on in people's heads, which is protected speech, and that's thoughtcrime," Hudson said.

Well, duh!

Punishing for "incorrect" thoughts is the point of bills like this.

Minn. State Rep. Harry Niska, R-Dist 31A, asked about one of the left's great narrative failures: "If a Minnesotan writes an article claiming or arguing that COVID-19 is a Chinese bio-weapon that leaked from a lab in Wuhan, and someone reports that article to the Department of Human Rights, is that something that the Department of Human Rights should put in their bias registry under your bill?"

Vang answered yes.

What Reps. Niska and Hudson should be hearing now is alarm bells.

This bill is a perfect example of how the left looks at the big picture to advance its goals.

Minnesota also has a red flag bill advancing through the legislature that takes guns away from people deemed to be dangerous without a trial.

If you aren’t dangerous, you still have to spend money on a lawyer to get your weapons returned.

Another example of the process being the punishment.

Here’s how the bills could work together:

Angry sister-in-law has had it with her MAGA ("Make America Great Again") brother-in-law.

She sees him wearing his MAGA hat in his car and he inadvertently drives past the "Saint" George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis.

She calls the bias registry and anonymously reports her brother-in-law. That puts him on Big Brother’s list.

A month later at a family gathering, brother-in-law starts talking about the clot (COVID-19) shot and he wonders aloud why people harmed by shot side effects don’t grab a gun and demand accountability from Big Pharma.

That’s all she needs.

Sister-in-law calls the state police and makes a red flag report on her brother-in-law claiming he’s making violent, threatening statements and is a danger to the public.

The state police check Big Brother’s big bias spreadsheet and low-and-behold brother–in–law is already on the list!

Two strikes and he can kiss his guns goodbye.

The left’s conservative-targeted laws don’t work in isolation; the laws are an all-out, all fronts attack on political enemies. Which would be you.

Republicans shouldn't give an inch on any of these bills.

There isn’t a middle ground with people who hate you, your voters and what you believe.

Republicans everywhere should oppose red flag laws and any law that produces a list that any Republican is likely to wind up on.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience.