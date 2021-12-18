Crime No Issue for the Left — Until It Reaps What It's Sown

Joe Biden’s homegrown Baghdad Bob almost told the truth this week.

Fox News reports that White House press secretary Jen Psaki "was asked whether she thought cities were experiencing an increase in crime due to its prosecutors and their 'soft on crime' approach."

Since those prosecutors are all Democrats and leftists never criticize some farther left than they are, Psaki fired up her spin machine. "What I will tell you is we have seen an increase in crime over the course of the pandemic. There are a range of reasons for that."

It’s just that none of Psaki’s reasons are true.

She blames inanimate objects and disease for organized retail theft, "One of the root reasons of crime in communities is guns and gun violence, and we’ve seen that statistically around the country." She added a "root cause in a lot of communities is the pandemic.”

Yes, I remember reading about the wave of crime that swept the nation after the Spanish Flu. And who can forget the Polio riots?

Here in the real world the only connection COVID-19 has with the crime wave is the thousands of convicts released from prison early due to virus sentence commutations nationally.

The other reasons can be directly traced to leftist policy decisions.

Police morale is at rock bottom because officers know if an encounter goes bad and force is used to gain compliance from an individual, the officer is automatically assumed to be in the wrong, especially if the individual was a woman, a hemale, or any member of a minority protected class.

Politicians won’t be holding news conferences praising police for making a tough arrest.

What politicians will be doing is condemning police for making that tough arrest.

They'll also make it a point to condemn officers for doing their job, as well as call for the "defunding" of police departments.

So instead of proactive policing that can prevent crime, we have reactive policing that takes a report after the crime has occurred.

Even that neutered form of policing is less effective because so many officers in the major metropolitan areas experiencing the crime wave have retired or gone on to other jurisdictions or — other careers.

Then we have prosecutors who have become kings, deciding they will only enforce laws of which they approve. Arresting anyone in connection with the other laws is a waste of time because the district attorney won’t prosecute.

And that’s another police morale deflator.

Then there’s the jail revolving door.

No bail and low bail policies mean criminals are often back on the street in a matter of hours. Unchastened and unafraid.

So, what do you think is going to happen if elected officials treat cops like criminals?

The answer can be found on the evening news.

There is another facet of the widespread organized looting that has somehow escaped the notice of the Regime Media covering the latest crisis.

Best Buy, Home Depot, and Nordstrom executives recently signed a letter asking Congress for help with the organized looting problem sweeping the country.

Unfortunately, the lazy Regime Media has failed to put this cry for help into context.

Last summer, these retailers were singing a much different tune.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry elbowed her way onto the punish the police bandwagon.

She told the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, "What do we do to change the cycle in which black men or women, with tragic frequency, are harmed by those who are supposed to protect them? Or the gut-wrenching truth that to be a person of color in America is often to not feel fully safe, seen or heard?"

Home Depot CEO Craig Menear donated $1 million to the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights which specializes in attacking the police. And according to the racial bean-counters at Vox, "Nordstrom was quick to involve itself in the Black Lives Matter movement."

That moral exhibitionism was simply more piling on the police, with predictable results.

Our advice to these three companies is to consult the Bible in this time of trouble as so many Christians do. In particular we point to Galatians 6:7, "Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap."

