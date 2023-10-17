Asteroid Could Outweigh Global Warming 'Problem'

What a relief!

Global Warming is no longer a problem.

And if you never thought it was a problem, like your columnists here, you can hope with us that the hysteria of the believers will begin to die down.

You see, the New York Post informs us, "NASA Believes Massive Asteroid Might Devastate The Planet In 159 Years."

That’s a development with potential for real impact. No pun intended.

NASA scientists "believe a huge asteroid known as Bennu could take out an area the size of Texas in the year 2182."

You've wondered where your tax dollars go?

Many of your hard-earned dollars go to naming name asteroids no bigger than five football fields wide.

The details are as follows: "On September 25, 2135, Bennu will make a close fly-by past Earth and has a miniscule chance through a pass through a "gravitational keyhole" that would send the space rock on a collision course for the planet in 2182 — 159 years from now."

There is a scale for asteroid impact chances with Earth that’s more scientific than Hollywood’s.

If Bennu unlocks the "gravitational keyhole" and collides with earth, what happens?

Mostly, nothing good. "The impact would be roughly the same as getting hit by 22 atomic bombs, according to Earth.com. While it might not be enough to totally wipe out the entire planet’s population, it would certainly be more than enough to take out entire countries, depending on where it hits."

The impact would also throw enough debris and dust into the air to warm Bill Gates’ tiny heart. He can forget about his project to clutter the atmosphere with particles to reflect the sun’s rays and direct all his attention to ending human life through artificial intelligence (AI). (Complete details on his lunatic mirror cloud plan in a column we wrote here.)

If modern life, as our great grandchildren know it, is going to end in 159 years, then the moral exhibitionism and hysterical urgency regarding global warming should grind to a halt.

There is no need to take away our gas stoves.

No need to force drivers to buy electric vehicles and reduce their driving range to approximately the distance of one full bladder.

We can stop the aerial puree of eagles by windmills.

Solar panels can be confined to the rooftops of true believers. Green energy subsidy miners can find economically productive work.

And the oil and gas industry can be told to "Drill, Baby, Drill!"

That’s the removal of quite a bit of mental overhead by one errant space rock.

Optimists will contend that an asteroid with an .037 percent chance to hit the earth in reality has a very, very slight chance of causing a catastrophe.

And they have a point.

But we’ve been ruled for the last 20 years by pessimists whose failed computer models have erroneously predicted doom for decades.

Given a choice, we’ll take the prediction that lets us enjoy life now with reliable power, cooling, heat, and the occasional muscle car.

(A related story may be found here.)

