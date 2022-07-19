Chinese Rise Up Against COVID Tyranny, Why Can't We?

It's happened — finally.

An abused populace has risen up against insane COVID tyranny, forcing the "biosecurity state" to back off.

Faucists attempted to impose a new vaccine mandate that made "boosters" mandatory for a selected list of professions, while the new edict also banned the unvaccinated from movie theaters, gyms, and other popular public gathering spots.

It was the straw that broke the syringe’s back.

In less than 48 hours city officials were forced to abandon the new policy and revert to previous virus rules.

Now you’re no doubt wondering where did these doughty advocates of freedom come from? Were these freedom fighters in New York?

Or, were these patient patriots in New Jersey?

How about California as the location of these vaccine vanquishers?

We’re sad to say if you chose any of those locations, you're not even warm, not even on the right continent.

According to Bloomberg News, this victory for the people occurred in Beijing, the capital of Communist China.

The residents of an authoritarian state, who are viewed as docile sheep totally cowed by their cruel CCP masters, rose up and forced the repeal of a "branch covidian" edict.

Something which, to our knowledge, has yet to happen in the United States: Home of the free and the brave.

As Zero Hedge summarized, "Unlike Europe and the U.S. where such mandates are now a way of life as the population is too terrified to oppose the state, in Beijing the public reacted far less snowflakily, with many residents turning to social media to declare the mandate an illegal usurpation of their rights."

This revolt of the masses was completely absent in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, California, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and everywhere else power-mad flu-fighters imposed totally made up rules on a populace that was supposed to be fiercely independent.

What was the difference?

How does a populace smugly viewed by the U.S. as being cogs in a Marxist machine win against health bureaucrats who have an unblemished record of victory in the U.S.?

Are Americans afraid to speak out because it could endanger their jobs?

Maybe, but keep in mind China invented the social credit system that can get you fired and evicted. Is the U.S. COVID regime based on science and completely reasonable?

Don’t make us laugh.

Does the ability to move to states like Florida and Oklahoma serve to dilute anger because citizens know they can flee from unreasonable edicts?

Probably, but remember moving requires sacrifice and inconvenience. And some people simply can’t move and are stuck under the thumb of mini-Faucis all over the country.

Yet we had no successful protests.

We can’t get over the fact that in our so-called democracy the authorities from governor all the way down to city health director have ignored the protests of citizens.

And even after science proved their "health guidelines" to be risible improvisations the rules continued to be propped up by demonstrations of iron-fisted police state power.

We think Americans have grown complacent and have outsourced the protection of their liberty to lawyers and politicians at the expense of their own initiative.

This home-grown failure is a bad omen for conservatives who believe there is a great untapped reservoir of "modern minutemen" ready to stand up to tyranny in all its many forms.

It looks to us like the reservoir may be all tapped out.

