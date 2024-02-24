Femininity Breathing Last Gasps in School Sports

We recently had a serious case of assault during a basketball game between two Massachusetts high schools. Fox News reports, "Some have expressed concern after the girl for Collegiate Charter was injured on the play after hitting the court, grabbing her back in pain."

Concern is warranted since the girl was knocked to the floor by a six-foot male with a beard. If this assault had occurred in the stands, between a boy and a girl, the police would have been called, arrests made and the boy expelled, at the very least.

Unfortunately, for the injured girl, this assault has the approval of both schools, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association and the state of Massachusetts.

How can this be sane readers ask?

It’s simple.

The male bully is a member of a protected class in blue states.

He’s a "hemale" — a boy pretending to be a girl.

This gives him a license to hurt those smaller and weaker than himself.

In this case the girls playing on the other team.

That choking sound you hear in the background is the last, painful gasp of femininity.

The Collegiate Charter School of Lowell’s underwomaned team didn’t get off easy.

The school entered the game with a depleted roster of eight girls and a total of three were injured by the hemale and his team from KIPP Academy of Lynn, Massachusetts.

Neither school is your standard issue public (read: government) school.

Both are charter schools and charters are marketed to parents as being separate from the stifling, Marxist bureaucracy that runs government schools.

Unfortunately, both schools are infected with government schools Marxist ideology, making "charter" a distinction without a difference.

When asked about its bully-in-woman’s clothing KIPP regurgitated the insane gender ideology that ends in genital mutilation, "The vision of KIPP Massachusetts is that every child grows up free to create the future they want for themselves and their communities.

"To do this, we work to create joyful and identity-affirming schools for our students, and prioritize maintaining student and staff safety above everything else."

And if the identity is produced by mental illness, sexual perversion or teenage loophole exploitation and results in physical harm to others, well that’s a small price to pay for perversion affirmation.

At halftime the Collegiate Charter coach Kevin Ortins did what should have been done before tipoff.

Three players were injured and "Once the third was injured, the remaining five expressed concern to him about continuing to play.

"The players feared getting injured and not being able to compete in the playoffs."

The result was he forfeited a game that he never should have allowed to begin.

His girls should have warmed up and been ready to play, and the instant the hemale stepped on the court to begin the game, Ortins should have told his team to take a seat if the hemale was going to play.

That is the only way this travesty will be stopped.

Collegiate Charter supported the decision without rejecting the ideology:

"In an effort to maintain safety for his team, he decided to forfeit. The Charter School supports this decision and reiterates its values of both inclusivity and safety for all students.

"We take the standards set by the MIAA and our Board of Trustees seriously and strive to uphold them on and off the court. We also follow the guidance from the MIAA and state laws regarding equity and access for all student-athletes."

Translation: The girls are on their own.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.