High-speed Train Races with Taxpayer Money to Oblivion

Between the years 1863 and 1869 two railroad companies finished the completely modern and up-to-date Transcontinental Railroad linking the East coast with the West coast of North America.

The Central Pacific and the Union Pacific railroads laid a total of 1,776 miles of track (we think the number is no coincidence), blasted 15 tunnels through mountains and spent approximately $1.2 billion in today’s dollars to complete the project.

Construction continued with only brief interruptions for the Civil War and various random Indian attacks on construction crews.

When construction was complete a passenger could buy a sleeping car ticket to travel in the latest railroad high style from one coast to the other for $136.00, which is the equivalent of $3,150.00 today.

In 2023 10 times that amount couldn’t buy you a ticket on the Los Angeles to San Francisco bullet train because after 15 years of "construction work" not a foot of rail has been laid.

California voters — who never tire of Lucy snatching the football away from Linus — passed a referendum in 2008 to spend $9 billion "to build the nation’s first high-speed railway," according to CNBC.

The result?

The money wasn’t enough to cover a down payment.

"15 years later, there is not a single mile of track laid, and executives involved say there isn’t enough money to finish the project. The latest estimates from the California High-Speed Rail Authority suggest it will cost between $88 billion and $128 billion to complete the entire system from LA to San Francisco. Inflation and higher construction costs have contributed to the high price tag."

The fact there is no train for you really isn’t important when we consider the real success of the program. "The project recently celebrated its 10,000th construction worker on the job." Probably leaning on a shovel while awaiting environmental impact statement approval to move some dirt.

Those are at least 10,000 and probably closer to 20,000 votes for more big Democratic Party government. The bullet train might prove to be a fatal shot to California’s budget, but it cements the undying loyalty of unions to the spenders in Sacramento and that’s what is really important.

Brian Kelly the CEO of this festival of incompetence and waste assures California voters that management has grasped the obvious and carts will no longer be put before horses:

"They got into construction before they were ready to get into construction. The good news is most of that is in our rearview mirror. And as we go forward, we’re getting the sequencing and chronology of our work right, and I’m very confident about the future of this project."

A taxpayer wanting to drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco would cover about 381 miles during the trip. A fantasy bullet train designer would concoct a taxpayer-funded route between the two cities that covers 500 miles.

This could have been caused by letting the same people who draw congressional districts, design railroads.

By the year 2030 some of the meandering route may be open, specifically the 164-mile segment between Bakersfield and Merced.

What a victory for public works!

In almost quadruple the time it took to complete the Transcontinental Railroad, 32% of the Bullet Train to Nowhere will be up and running at a current estimate of 106 times the cost.

Completion of the track that might link the train to a destination with some popularity is currently far, far in the future.

California welcomes us to infrastructure projects in the last stage of the empire.

Little is done. Delays are long. And the treasury looting is constant.

