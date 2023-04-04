We Can do Well Without Left's Guardrails on Political Satire

The internet satire site Babylon Bee is a particular target of the of the censorship apparatchiks at Twitter.

First of all it’s funny, which grates on the Twitterati’s already frayed nerves, and for a satire site, the Bee’s predictions are turning out to be surprisingly accurate.

Now Fox News informs us Seth Dillon — the site’s CEO has run the numbers and "The Babylon Bee has had nearly 100 joke headlines turn into prophecies after the stories eventually came true."

The innate tendency of the lunatics who comprise the left adds to this phenomenon and makes the Babylon Bee’s job easier because they keep reflexively pushing the cultural envelope.

It’s politics and culture without any guardrails.

As Dillon put it, "The problem isn't that our satire is too close to reality. It’s that reality is too close to satire, so our jokes keep coming true."

The Babylon Bee has a list of the 100 fake but eventually true headlines and one of the most interesting features is a count of the number of days before the satire became reality.

One of our favorites is Prophecy No. 35.

The Bee headline: "Vaccine Will Now Be Offered In Continuous IV Drip You Carry Around For The Rest Of Your Life."

Then only 123 days later the original Branch Covidian, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced, "Fauci warns Americans may face having booster shots indefinitely."

Then there is Prophecy No. 55 (which we touched on in a column here).

The Bee’s take: "U-Haul has named Governor Gavin Newsom its Salesperson of the Year for the third year in a row after a record-setting sales quarter."

What’s more, the Babylon Bee doesn’t confine itself to parodying the left.

Christians and the right come in for the Bee treatment.

Dillon explained, "We even did one about how Trump had claimed to have done more for Christianity than Jesus himself and that one went crazy viral. Dillon said the Bee's 2019 article, "Trump: 'I Have Done More For Christianity Than Jesus,'" was fact-checked and rated false.

"And then two years later, he actually said it. He said he's done more for Christianity than anyone."

Occasionally the time lapse between satire and reality is so short we wonder if the writers at the Bee really are prophets.

Here’s an example.

On Jan. 25, 2021 the Bee published: "Triple-Masker Looks Down On People Who Only Double Mask." Then exactly one day later, on Jan. 26, NBC News had a segment: "Efficiency of Triple Masking."

The list of stories is, "The Book of Prophecy." It’s found here.

Reading it is well worth the click and serves as a brief walkthrough of the insane times in which we live.

