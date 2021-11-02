Austin Is a Deadly Blue Crime Scene Inside Red Texas

Are you eager to try out your specialized crime science knowledge gained from watching multiple seasons of CBS's hit TV show CSI?

A trip to Austin, TX — assuming Southwest hasn’t canceled all flights — might be in order.

The Austin Police Department is currently urging crime victims to gather their own evidence and turn the results into the department. Volunteers can only speed up the process!

Kirk Andrews, the owner of Petticoat Fair Lingerie, had a surprise in store when he viewed his surveillance video after a recent burglary. He told KVUE News a white car drove up to his store, a passenger shot out the front window and then started grabbing clothing.

He called Austin PD and was told “he should put on gloves and search for bullet casings because police would not be able to assist due to the coronavirus.” The ‘virus’ portion of the response is a lie designed to cover the backsides of a city council that has cut funding for the police department, which resulted in a crippling manpower shortage. Or in uber–PC Austin, a ‘uniformed personnel shortage.’

Andrews described the situation he encountered as “extremely frustrating.”

We’ll say, but Andrews and the rest of the electorate in Austin will have a chance to send city hall a message on Tuesday, Nov 2. There’s a city–wide vote that will tell observers once and for all just how much support the lunatic Defund the Police movement has among people who are not Twitter blue checks or MSNBC crime lobbyists.

Fox News tells us, “In November, Austin residents will vote on Prop A which aims to restore police staffing and some units that were lost in the 2020 defunding.”

This referendum comes not a moment too soon.

Austin just set an all–time record for homicides with two months still to go in this year. As this is written, there have been 75 murders in Austin, which is the most since the city started keeping a count in 1960. In fact, the 75 dead is more than the 2018 and 2019 totals combined.

And it’s not just murderers who are increasing their productivity. Kidnappings are up 6 percent, sexual assaults “with an object” are up 25 percent, aggravated assaults up 8 percent, arson up 38 percent and purse snatching up 25 percent.

Save Austin Now co–founder Matt Mackowiak told Fox, “Austin has never had more than 59 murders in one calendar year and we are at 75 with two months left, likely doubling last year’s modern–day record. Defund the police has left us with 300 fewer police officers than last year at a time when violent crime is rising. It’s been an epic disaster for our city and on Nov. 2nd, voters can fix this mess by passing Prop A and directly addressing this profound staffing crisis.”

Naturally, George Soros and his minions have spent $500,000 on behalf of criminals and lawbreakers in an effort to defeat “Prop A which aims to restore police staffing and some units that were lost in the 2020 defunding.”

Austin residents reading this column should realize this is your only chance to reestablish the rule of at least some law in your city. Don’t drop the ball by forgetting to vote.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.