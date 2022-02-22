NPR Still Doesn't Get Freedom of Choice

The City of Austin, Texas recently acquired another "Hate Has No Home Here" yardsign.

The Wootens — father Nate, mother Tiffany and children Mya and Cole — left the Handmaid Hell of Indiana and relocated to true Blue Austin, where the family can finally wear their face burkas at the grocery store in peace.

NPR wrote of their quest for more regimentation and higher taxes. The story features a big photo of the Wootens right at the top, which leads the reader to believe it’s going to be an against-the-grain account featuring families that left Red states to find more congenial Blue environs.

But au contraire, of the five families or individuals mentioned in the story, four were conservatives moving to Texas and leaving Blue states.

While only the Wootens, left a Red state for a Blue area and even that was still in Texas.

A four to one exchange ratio between conservatives and leftists for new residents in Texas isn’t bad, but it’s still no substitute for aggressive outreach.

The state GOP should contact every new resident, making sure they know about the low tax, low regulation success story that created the Texas haven for liberty.

If the outreach discovers leftists, then send them some information comparing say Texas and California and hope the message gets through.

If the outreach discovers a fellow conservative, then make sure the entire family is registered to vote and try and link them up with a local grassroots conservative organization.

Staying Red is a fulltime job that cannot be left up to chance.

COVID won’t always be the main moving recruiter.

The conservatives came to Texas for freedom of choice.

As Lynn Seeden explained, "As soon as I drove into Texas, literally, as soon as I could get into the state and stop at my first truck stop for gas it was, like, 'This is wonderful. People weren't wearing masks — nobody cared. It's kind of like heaven on earth.'"

Karen Bates brought her family from Puerto Rico where the government was forcing COVID vaccine(s) on teenagers.

Bates said, "She's not had to wear a mask. She doesn't have to get vaccinated. She's thriving on the tennis team, making straight A's. I love the freedom of [vaccine] choice in Texas."

And Dr. Bridget Melson came from California with a warning, "People used to come up to me and say, 'Don't California my Texas.' But we're the d**n cavalry! We're here to save you. Because we know what's going to happen. And if we don't run for office, get involved in school boards, and pay attention and get out and vote, then you're gonna California Texas."

Which is why she’s running for mayor in The Town of Bartonville, Texas.

Meanwhile, the Wooten’s paranoia has receded somewhat in Austin.

Their son Cole is no longer frightened by students with Trump flags.

Dad Nate is comforted by the number of Austin neurotics still wearing masks, "It does feel like people take (mask wearing) more seriously here than they did in Greenfield."

Daughter Mya has found a social justice class at her private school that is right up her ally.

Mrs. Wooten feels the family made a solid decision, "We were looking at blue cities because we wanted to be with our own people."

What the Wootens evidently don’t know is they may have exchanged their political paranoia for physical paranoia.

As Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, recently pointed out, "The crime that we are seeing surging across this country is a direct result of Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies. Last year, 12 major American cities broke records in homicide rates."

One of those 12 cities was Austin.

