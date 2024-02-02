Christians Wake Up: Hating Satan Now a Crime In Iowa

A Christian was arrested for a thought crime in Iowa last week.

That is not a typo.

Iowa the home of the caucuses that essentially gave Donald Trump this cycle’s Republican presidential nomination. Iowa the state that boasts conservative Kim Reynolds as governor?

Yes — That Iowa.

Even in red states there are pockets under left-adherent control.

Iowa is no exception.

It’s a disturbing phenomenon, nationally, that finds the capital cities in red states are a beachhead for left thought and government.

See Austin, Texas for details.

Sadly, Iowa is no exception.

Polk County, Iowa is a hotbed of left-adherents and left-adherent voters.

The county went for Hillary in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.

You could make a case that red state governors should remove the beam from their own eye before criticizing the ideology of other states, but that's for another column.

In this particular case, the thought crime was the result of what amounted to a cleanup on aisle four.

Iowa has a state rule that allows religious displays in the capitol building during Christmas.

Last December weak-minded bureaucrats in Iowa allowed the Satanic Temple to erect a display of Baphomet that was designed solely to insult Christians.

Satan worship isn’t a legitimate religion, it’s an outright rebellion against God.

Satanism is a parasite belief system that can’t exist without Christianity as its foil.

Even allowing the demonic altar in the building was a double standard because it goes without saying that a religious exhibit insulting Mohammed would have never been allowed.

Politicians in Iowa, who are always assuring us they are conservative leaders and "fighting for us!" complained loudly about the altar and did nothing.

Michael Cassidy didn’t talk.

He acted.

The Des Moines Register reports that on Dec. 14 Michael Cassidy destroyed the satanic altar. Cassidy explained, "My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree. And so I acted."

Cassidy "was charged the following day with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor."

Which to us, sounds about right.

Left-adherents in the Polk County prosecutor’s office weren’t done and neither were the satanists.

The "temple" claimed to repair the statue — seemingly constructed of dollar store materials — would cost $3,000.00.

Not surprising, since the father of lies would attract people who have no problem lying.

Now the prosecutor’s office has decided pile on more charges, much like the Jan. 6 political prisoners have had to deal with.

"Polk County prosecutors have accused Cassidy of a more serious offense. A charging document made public Tuesday charges him with felony third-degree criminal mischief and notes that the act was committed "in violation of individual rights" under Iowa's hate crime statute."

The mouthpiece for the persecutor’s office explains the overcharge, "Evidence shows the defendant made statements to law enforcement and the public indicating he destroyed the property because of the victim’s religion."

Actually, he said he destroyed the sacrilege because of his religion, not the blasphemer’s so-called faith.

What’s more, if harboring negative thoughts toward Satan is a hate crime, then all believing Christians are guilty, along with Cassidy.

For we are taught to hate Satan and all his works.

These trumped-up charges are a travesty and churches in the Des Moines area should take action from the pulpit.

Our suggestion for area ministers would be to organize a Christian confession where hundreds of believers form a line outside the Polk County prosecutor’s office and as soon as it opens on Monday turn themselves in for the crime of hating Satan.

With the ministers first in line.

Show the public and the anticipated jury pool just how absurd and unfair these charges are.

Show it in a way that can’t be missed.

Christians have been asleep for much too long.

It’s time to wake up.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.