Calif. Pols Cast Their Lots With Ideologs, Leave Voters Behind

Golden State Pols Are Heeding Demands of Wrong 'Constituency'

Does the California transgender lobby really have enough money at its disposal to completely control the legislature, in spite of what the voters want?

Do none of the legislators have daughters who participate in school sports?

Or are they so captured by cultural Marxism that there is no room for facts to penetrate their tiny minds?

Here’s what we mean.

Outkick.com ran a report on a recent poll in California, "The nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) released a poll on Thursday that revealed 65% of the likely voters within the state --- and a staggering half of all Democrats --- said they believed 'transgender athletes should be required to play on sports teams matching their sex assigned at birth, rather than their gender identity.'''

Here's a rule of thumb.

Anytime an organization assures you they are "nonpartisan," that organization is controlled by left-wingers.

Survey director Mark Baldassare was surprised that such a large portion of California liberals changed their minds regarding "hemales" in female sports.

"'The big finding there is a Democrat split on the issue, which was kind of interesting in light of some of the discussions that have been occurring among Democrats on the topic,'" Baldassare said."

When you consider the slanted language he used in the poll, we bet he was surprised all right. The question read "[do you believe] transgender athletes should be required to play on sports teams matching their sex assigned at birth, rather than their gender identity."

"Sex assigned at birth" is the language the transgendered types use to cast doubt on the very simple matter of a doctor identifying a girl or a boy.

"Assigned at birth" make a reality-based decision sound like it’s a lottery or quota-based system. It’s coded language that nudges poll participants in a certain direction.

Evidently, in this instance, it wasn’t enough of a nudge.

On the other hand, a 65% to 35% negative response to the idea of “hemales” mixing it up with females on the playing field and in the locker room isn’t enough to change minds in the legislature.

KTLA found, "Meanwhile, California politicians in recent weeks have rejected bills to ban trans athletes from girls' sports on a statewide level."

Normally politicians want to be on the 65% side of a 65 – 35 split, but not in the formerly golden state.

The only good news we can report is coming at the local level.

"A school district in the Inland Empire voted on Tuesday to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports at local high schools.

"The motion was approved 3 to 2 at the Redlands Unified School District during a board meeting, which has been described by the San Bernardino Sun as a 'marathon.'

"The resolution approved is named 'Fairness in Girls' Interscholastic Sports.'"

Good name, even better vote.

The school district is located in San Bernardino County and the vote means some 20,000 students won’t be dealing with gender insanity next school year.

The left-adherents at KTLA couldn’t resist trying to make parents and sane school board members look heartless and cruel though.

"The same study said that the [transgender] population has experienced a 'higher prevalence of violence, poor mental health, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and unstable housing, and a lower prevalence of school connectedness than their cisgender peers.'"

That stands to reason when you consider a boy who thinks he’s a girl is mentally ill. That delusion alone is the source of his problems and not an inability to dominate on the soccer field.

The only hope for California parents whose daughters are athletes, is this trickle up movement will finally reach critical mass and force the legislature to listen to voters instead of being captives of the "hemale" lobby.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.