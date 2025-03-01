Trump Wants Transgender Insanity Discharged from Military

Would it bother you to learn that between 10,790 and 2,150 mentally-ill people with a proven history of mass violence — or attempted mass violence — have access to heavy weapons at locations scattered all around the United States and collect a paycheck from taxpayers?

It’s like USAID spending, only this time with potential bullets.

Where are these potential time-bombs located you want to know? They’re members of the U.S. active and reserve military claiming to be "transgender," when in reality they are mentally-ill.

Until very recently a man in the Army who claimed to be Jesus and demanded he be referred to as "Lord" and "Savior" would have been discharged as crazy and his pronoun demands laughed off.

But a 6' 4" man who decided he was really a woman and demanded to be called she and her would have been viewed as perfectly acceptable and saluted where necessary.

NBC News says sanity is returning to the Pentagon in more ways than one, "Transgender service members will be removed from the military unless they are granted a waiver. . . .

"Within 30 days, the Pentagon must identify service members who have ‘a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, 'gender dysphoria,' which is the medical term for the severe emotional distress caused by the misalignment between one’s gender identity and birth sex.

"Those identified by the Pentagon will be disqualified from service and must be removed from their jobs. They will receive an honorable separation unless their record reflects otherwise, according to the memo."

That’s for now.

There are also big changes for the future.

"Defense Department will only recognize two sexes and that service members must use sex-separated spaces for sleeping, changing and bathrooms in accordance with their sex assigned at birth

"The new policy also requires service members to use pronouns and salutations, such as sir and ma’am, that align with their birth sex."

"Assigned at birth" is the left-wing descriptor NBC decided to slip into the report. Sex isn’t "assigned" it’s reality.

And taxpayers will get a break also, "The Defense Department will also be prohibited from using funds for transition-related care, including hormone therapy and surgeries, with all scheduled surgeries being canceled, the memo states.

"Service members can continue to receive hormone replacement therapy until they are separated from the military if a doctor recommends it."

This comes as a result of an executive order from President Trump which clearly states that claiming to be a "hemale" "conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.

"A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member."

One of the left-wing groups filing a lawsuit to stop this return to sanity claims, "This is a complete purge of all transgender individuals from military service."

We certainly hope so.

Although we would add one caveat. We would support hospitalization by the military of any “hemales” who agree to mental health treatment to cure them of this "born in the wrong body" delusion.

Again, this is a great start, but we mustn’t fall prey to the treating the symptom and not the disease fallacy.

Discharging the hemales is an excellent start, but they must be followed out the door by everyone in the chain of command that advocated for transgender approval and acceptance in the military and forced this insane policy on the sane and normal.

The enablers are probably more dangerous in the long run than the enabled.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Mr. Reagan is an in-demand speaker with Premiere Speaker's Bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.