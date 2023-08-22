Left Will Learn Nothing from Deadly Maui Fire

The 114 people dead — so far — in the Maui, Hawaii wildfire are victims of low priority.

Their lives and safety simply weren’t important when compared to the utopian goal of living in a carbon-free world where Hawaiians depend on the sun like the natives that originally settled the islands.

This is evident when we consider the probable origin of the deadly fire.

Much of the current thinking blames the fire on sparking from power lines that ignited the abundant dry fuel covering the island and not malicious carbon dioxide molecules with a penchant for arson.

Even more infuriating, this power line fire-hazard is not new and, like the California wildfires in 2018, it could have been prevented.

Fox News reports in a story headlined: "Hawaiian Electric knew of wildfire threat, but focused instead on mandated shift to renewable energy."

Fox quotes from The Wall Street Journal, "Hawaiian Electric was aware of infrastructure issues that could contribute to a wildfire threat but focused on shifting the company toward renewable energy rather than fixing problems.

"The utility company concluded in 2019 that it needed to invest more in preventing its power lines from emitting sparks, among other issues. Consulting California's efforts to reduce wildfires, the company drafted a plan to install more insulated conductors, fire-retardant poles and more aggressive monitoring technology.

"The company barely pursued those goals over the next two years, however, investing less than $250,000 on wildfire projects. . . . Instead, the company found itself focused on a state-mandated shift toward renewable energy."

Maybe the next stop in Hawaiian Electric Industries' "consulting" journey should be a call to California’s Pacific Gas & Electric which was bankrupted by the $23 billion it had to pay out after its power lines caused the Camp Fire.

Will this death by low priorities be comforting to the survivors of the fire?

Will they consider the deaths of their loved ones to be their contribution to the wonderous Net Zero future?

We doubt it.

Our advice would be to put their carbon footprint up the behind of the next "environmentalist" who comes lecturing them about reducing emissions.

Those readers breathing a sigh of relief that they don’t live in Hawaii — who ever thought that would come to pass? — are not entirely safe from priorities set by low IQ fools.

The website thepeoplesvoice.tv has discovered 14 U.S. cities that have signed environmental suicide pact of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The cities are, with one exception, deep Blue: Austin, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Seattle.

These cities have joined the "C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group" or C40.

By signing up for privation, blackouts and mass transit the mayors pledge their subjects will by the year 2030:

No longer eat meat No longer eat dairy Only buy three new items of clothing each year Own no private vehicles Take one short–haul (less than 900 mile) airline flight every three years

It should come as no surprise to you that narrative defenders — excuse us, "fact checkers" — take issue with that characterization of the pledge. They claim banning the will to live in the form of no more meat and no more dairy were "not policy recommendations."

Which is the exact same thing they told us about the drive to ban gas stoves.

New York City has already announced the city will place limits on the amount of mean and dairy served in the city’s schools and prisons. And we’re starting a pool on where the first riot begins.

The eyes and priorities of blue politicians are firmly fixed on a future that will be either unobtainable or uninhabited. Making cities safe or functioning in the short run is just not a priority. It’s a potentially fatal fixation that turned out to be all too real in Hawaii.

