Baltimore Reaps What It Sows, Doesn't Like the Crop

A very large flock of chickens recently came home to roost in Baltimore and politicians and residents aren’t happy about the cleanup costs.

Last July 3, a block party called "Brooklyn Day" was held at the Brooklyn Homes projects.

The event attracted hundreds of teenagers and young adults. After dark, as the blowout continued, gunfire broke out and two people were killed and 28 other injured by bullets.

Now the Associated Press informs us, "Baltimore police ignored warning signs and failed to take proactive measures in the hours leading up to a shooting at a neighborhood block party last month — failures that could indicate officer bias, according to a report examining the city’s response."

This is rich coming from the AP.

If there was any bias on the part of the police, it was bias in favor of protecting their job.

Those journo hypocrits were in the forefront of the howling mob coming after Baltimore cops when Freddie Gray died in custody. The media-generated uproar resulted in the arrest and prosecution of six Baltimore cops, none of whom were convicted. The cases were so shoddy that some were dismissed by a judge.

Three of the six officers involved were black, but that didn’t stop the AP and other news jackals from crying racism and generating genuine and violent anti–cop bias in every housing project in the city.

Now when there is a Black-on-Black shooting the AP and politicians — who were so quick to condemn the police department — are now wondering where the police were when the gunfire began.

We can tell you where they were: Avoiding confrontations with members of minority protected classes of persons.

We’ve written in the past about what happens when politicians, leftists, activists masquerading as reporters and minorities vilify and prosecute the police.

Officer morale takes a beating from doing more and more for administrations that support police less and less.

People smart enough to be cops are also smart enough to see that in blue states and blue cities being a cop is rolling the dice with your future.

The result is cops stop being proactive and become strictly reactive.

Assuming they remain cops at all.

More details on this self-reinforcing death spiral can be found by clicking here and here.

In the aftermath of the Brooklyn Day barrage an investigation naturally blamed police for the mayhem. "Baltimore police ignored warning signs and failed to take proactive measures in the hours leading up to a shooting at a neighborhood block party last month — failures that could indicate officer bias, according to a report examining the city’s response.

"The report blames police supervisors for repeatedly failing to take action even after Brooklyn Homes residents reported several hundred partygoers being potentially armed and disorderly."

Several hundred disorderly and potentially armed partygoers in the projects and the city wants a police response?

The Baltimore PD command staff may as well have issued an alert for the patrol division asking who wants to volunteer to play cellphone video career roulette?

Several hundred disorderly individuals require a police response that’s also in the hundreds and might involve the Civil Disturbance Unit.

Gunfire from law breakers often results in return gunfire from police and we know how that turns out.

And what happens then?

The same AP reporters and buck-passing politicians would have criticized the department for a racism tainted overreaction to a group of minority valedictorians having a little fun.

It’s better to stay in your cruiser waiting to be dispatched than to be proactive and indicted after an attack on the officers by an inherently hostile and anti-police crowd.

Politicians, anti-police reporters and "community activists" created the conditions that spawned the chickens of chaos.

Let’s see if they can clean up feathers and guano it produced without first completely changing their attitude toward law enforcement.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.