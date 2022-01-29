Anti-Police Pols and Journos Put Targets on Police Officers' Backs

The headlines are almost constant.

Two police officers shot in Ferguson, Mo. Three officers shot in Houston, Texas. And in New York City an officer died in the hospital after being shot in an ambush that also killed his partner.

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) told Fox News a historic 346 police officers were shot in the line of duty in 2021 — 63 of whom were killed.

That marks a steady, three–year increase in the toll of attacks on officers, "The number of officers shot in the line of duty last year is up from 312 officers shot in 2020, 47 of whom were killed, and 293 shot in 2019, 50 of whom were killed, according to an FOP analysis."

The five states with the most officers shot in the line of duty are Texas with 43, Illinois with 29, California with 23, Georgia with 19 and Florida with 17.

What is the cause of this escalating attack on the keepers of the peace?

The answer is simple. Police officers now reap what a biased regime media and an unscrupulous political class sow.

As FOP President Patrick Yoes told Fox, "As we have said before, the recent erosion of respect for law enforcement and anti-police rhetoric has fueled more aggression towards police officers than what has been seen in previous years."

A direct result of our ruling class’ reckless and false assault on law enforcement is the increase in ambush attacks. "Ambush-style attacks — when officers are shot at without any warning or opportunities to defend themselves — were up 115% in 2021 compared to 2020, with 130 officers shot in 103 ambush attacks."

We're also beginning to wonder if the recent dramatic increase in the number of officers being shot is because at the moment of truth they hesitate to use force to protect themselves and others.

Knowing that in any fatal encounter — particularly with a Black individual — the police no longer get the benefit of the doubt, while the regime media celebrates the life of the suspect.

Yoes explained, "The attacks on law enforcement officers during 2021 were a harsh reminder that our law enforcement officers are not just in harm's way due to the dangerous nature of their profession, but that they are the targets of cowardly individuals whose sole motivation is to injure or kill a law enforcement officer."

"Cowardly individuals" who are often egged on or radicalized by the slanderous rhetoric of leftist politicians and journos who are more than eager to follow the anti-police narrative.

This must stop and stop now.

If the consciences of the guilty won’t prompt a change in rhetoric and actions, maybe shame will. Families of officers who have been shot should refuse to let anti-cop politicians use their loved ones’ hospital rooms as the backdrop for a CYA news conference.

They should also refuse to speak to media outlets that demonize law enforcement.

And when the worst happens and a law enforcement life is lost, defund the police politicians should be banned from the funeral.

There should be consequences for politicians who malign police officers, creating the climate in which we now live, one resulting in putting bullseyes on police officers, so they end up being the victims of merciless attacks.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.