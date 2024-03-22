Film Only Drives Another Wedge In Race Relations

Last weekend a film called the "American Society of Magical Negroes" opened to moviegoers. It’s a film by Focus Features.

According to Fox News: "The film centers around a young man who is recruited to be part of a 'society' where black people use their magical powers to make White people comfortable, so that they don't hurt black people.

"In the trailer, protagonist 'Aren,' played by Justice Smith, learns he must put White people's needs before his own so that the secret society maintains their magical powers.

"White people, when they are uncomfortable, are 'the most dangerous animal on the planet,' David Alan Grier’s character 'Roger' explains to Aren.

"That's why we fight White discomfort every day. Because the happier they are, the safer we are," he says in one scene that's featured in a theatrical trailer."

When the weekend’s receipts were totaled, the "Magical Negroes" weren’t so magical at the box office. The movie finished ninth that weekend with a total take of $1,304,270.00.

While you may be chortling "Go woke, go broke," we’ve got news for you.

You’re whistling past the graveyard.

Possibly, your own.

The takeaway here is not how little money the movie made.

The important point is why was the movie made at all.

This racist and provocative attack on white Americans wasn’t the equivalent of some 8mm movie shown on a small screen in a warehouse.

It opened nationally in 1,147 theatres.

The negative reviews weren’t because the movie was a lie and an unwarranted attack on whites. No, the movie got negative reviews because it wasn’t racist enough.

"Film critic Carlos Aguilar panned the pic as 'too timid to land any satirical blows.'"

In all the violence of our troubled nation, white-on-black violence is a miniscule portion.

There is no need to keep "dangerous" whites happy.

Black-on-white is the violence that is disproportionate and desperately in need of some magical white folks.

City Journal analyzed violence and found:

"In 2021, 87 percent of all non-lethal interracial violent crimes committed between blacks and whites in the U.S. were black-on-white — 480,030 incidents with a black offender and white victim, and 69,850 incidents with a white offender and black victim, or seven times as many black-on-white as white-on-black incidents of interracial non-lethal violence.

"In other words, whites have more to fear from blacks than blacks from whites, a fact contrary to the race-hustle narrative."

And completely contrary to the false script of "American Society of Magical Negroes."

White people need to wake up and see what time it is, because something is going on.

As Heather MacDonald wrote, "Millions of blacks are walking around believing that whites hate and fear them so much that blacks are at daily risk of their lives from that hatred.

"This belief is the rankest fiction. Yet it is embraced and amplified by almost every mainstream American institution.

"We exist mentally in a counterfactual, alternative reality when it comes to race and crime. That alternative reality further poisons race relations, incentivizing more anti-white violence.

"It creates fertile support for the dismantling of law enforcement and of the meritocratic standards that are said to prop up white supremacy.

"It is time to unflinchingly pierce that fiction with the truth."

Controlling American cultural institutions funded, created and marketed this black version of the 1915 D.W. Griffith film "Birth of a Nation."

"American Society of Magical Negroes" is a movie designed to demonize white Americans.

It's another wedge is U.S. race relations and another effort to tell the nation "white ain’t right."

If a movie was made with the racial premise reversed, the outcry would be universal and include the White House, Congress, business and academia.

There is zero outcry for this movie.

It would be a smart idea if we all started asking why.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.