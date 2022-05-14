Abortion Advocates Vocal, Blind to Alternatives

Is death preferable to an uncertain life?

Advocating for the death of the unborn is a tough gig.

The real reason behind most abortions — convenience — isn’t a selling point for rational Americans with a sense of morality. So, the advocates for killing the unborn are forced to resort to rationalizations that grow more and more absurd the longer the debate continues.

That’s why so much of the left just resorts to: Shut Up.

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross gives us a perfect example.

A report says, "MSNBC host Tiffany Cross suggested abortion was more 'safe' for Black babies than adoption." And that "White kids were 'disproportionately' adopted compared to Black children."

Her exact quote was, "This whole notion that, you know, women should have children and just you know, let the kids get adopted, well, that’s not always a safe route, particularly for Black and brown kids. Black kids do not get adopted, often, there are — we have stats on it. There are often kids who stay in the system for a long time."

Most of what Cross said was a lie which is in keeping with abortion talking points.

According to the Barna Group, 73% of adoptive parents are non-Hispanic white adults. This percentage exceeds the white percentage of the overall U.S. population.

What’s more, these white adoptive parents are adopting more minority children than white children. Only 37% of adopted children are white.

This means 63% of the children white parents are adopted are from a minority group.

Cross also fails to note that many child welfare agencies will not place a black child with a white family for leftist ideological reasons. And she completely ignores the fact that only 6% of adoptive families are black, which is much less than their percentage of the U.S. population.

Abortion enthusiasts’ solution to their false and imaginary problem is to kill the child before it can be born. This is evil, depraved and should be disgusting to anyone who values human life.

The guest on Cross’ show agreed and had the gall to claim adoption was a poor alternative to executing the unborn child.

Abortion advocates are simply a vocal culture of death that prefers killing a child to any alternative that allows the child a chance at life, however uncertain that may be.

They are morally blind and their souls are harder than that of pharaoh.

To conclude we’ll return to the question at the beginning of this column: Is death preferable to an uncertain life? The answer is: We hope you’re asking someone who values life.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.