Conservative, Patriot DeSantis Stands Up to Woke and Wins

It was the windfall that wasn’t for Planned Parenthood, BLM, and Antifa.

The leftists at GoFundMe decided the $10 million raised in support of Canadian truckers — the eighth largest fundraiser in the arbitrary organization’s history, according to the Western Standard — wasn’t quite up to their exacting standards.

So they seized the donations and decided the money would instead be redirected to charities of their choosing.

Hence the temporary celebration at Planned Parenthood, BLM and the Antifa-adjacent.

In the past, wimpy Republicans would have wrung their hands over the unfairness of it all and wished Joe Sixpack and the other $25 contributors good luck in finding a lawyer to take their case. The cocktail conservatives might have even mobilized the really big guns and issued a news release.

But after the pro forma protest was over, the country club conservatives would have returned to business as usual.

Those days are finally over.

The days of large corporations punishing conservatives and patriots with impunity are over.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and the new wave of populist conservatives have decided it’s long past time to fight back.

DeSantis took one look at the high–handed, arbitrary and illegal actions of GoFundMe and decided to defend the little guy.

He declared it was "fraud" for GoFundMe to direct the donations "to causes of their own choosing" and that he would mobilize Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to start an immediate investigation.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was equally angry. Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was still channeling Jeb Bush and remained as absent as Justin Trudeau.

Atty. Gen. Paxton didn’t mince words, "Patriotic Texans donated to Canadian truckers’ worthy cause using GoFundMe. This BLM-backing company went woke, froze the funds, and failed to deliver Texans’ money. Today I assembled a team to investigate their potential fraud and deception. Texas donors will get Justice!"

DeSantis and Paxton are not alone.

In West Virginia, Missouri, Georgia and Louisiana attorney generals have also begun investigations.

The only thing these elected officials have in common, besides looking out for the little guy, is they're all Republicans.

No Democrats have joined the fight against donation theives.

GoFundMe justified its blatant fraud by claiming the truckers were no longer a "peaceful protest" and had become an "occupation."

What’s more, law enforcement had reports of "violence and harassment."

The only problem with this thin excuse is the facts once again contradict the narrative.

The Western Standard found, "Ottawa police data shows crime has actually dropped in the area since the truckers arrived and no one from the protest has been arrested for a serious or violent crime."

The only crime that we can see was stealing the donations.

Then something remarkable happened. David (or rather DeSantis) beat the Big Tech Goliath.

GoFundMe backed off, announcing all donations would be "automatically refunded."

This is proof conservatives and patriots don’t have to resign themselves to continually losing to woke corporations.

All that’s necessary is they get rid of the losers they’ve put in office.

