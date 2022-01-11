Hospital Bureaucrats Can Be Deadlier Than the Disease

It’s become increasingly obvious that hospital bureaucrats have zero familiarity with the Hippocratic Oath. This is the physician’s oath that dates back to ancient Greece. The new doctor swears "to be a partner in life," when dealing with patients, and to "fulfill his needs when required."

Conversely, healthcare bureaucrats appear to pledge their loyalty to worship profit and politics. We had wondered which took priority in the past, but the bureaucrats have cleared that up for us.

It’s politics.

That’s the only way to explain the decision by hospital bureaucrats to fire hundreds of healthcare professionals during a "pandemic" because doctors and nurses made the decision not to be injected with an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Nurses have gone from hero to zero in record time.

Fox News has reported on the results of this wrong-headed order.

"Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic recently fired 700 unvaccinated employees who did not submit to coronavirus vaccines. Over 500 healthcare workers have been fired in Massachusetts for disobeying vaccine mandates and over 30,000 healthcare workers in New York have been fired." And that’s just from three states where the department of health compiles statewide numbers.

This plague of lemming decision making has even spread to Red States where the governor allegedly tries to protect his base, "In Ohio this month, hospitals across the state hit the "pause" button on their vaccine mandates, pointing to legal reasons and staffing shortages. And Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, activated 1,050 Ohio National Guard members to assist with hospitals."

Even in Texas, another Red State that allegedly protects the freedom of its residents, nurses have been devastated. "We worked so hard last year," Jennifer Bridges, a Texas nurse fired in November over vaccine requirements told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "I mean, we were there through thick and thin when we had no help. . . it was horrible.

"And these people that are putting forth these rules right now for us and kicking us to the curb, they weren't there. They weren't even in the building to be seen for months.

"They were staying at home while we were doing all the work."

Evidently Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, isn’t in the building either.

Of course, it really is an ill wind that blows no good for anyone, and sure enough the vaccine mandates have proven to be a boon for the economy in Ghana, Thailand and the Philippines.

Those nations, and the medical schools located therein, are supplying the nurses to take the place of American citizens from U.S. medical schools who have been fired.

National Public Radio, a/k/aNational Panhandling Radio, (NPR) reports Montana health bureaucrats — another "Red" state! — contracted with "two dozen international nurses and is one of ‘scores’ of hospitals across the country bringing in nurses from other countries to address staffing issues including retirements."

That story went on to state "a backlog of more than 5,000 international nurses are waiting from countries like Ghana, Thailand, and the Philippines to be cleared to obtain visa approval to work in U.S. hospitals. 'We are seeing an absolute boom in requests for international nurses,' Lesley Hamilton- Powers, a board member of AAIHR and a vice president for Avant Healthcare Professionals in Florida, said."

These foreign replacement nurses aren’t working for the wage scale in Ghana either.

Here are the numbers from another "Red" state that doesn’t think protecting its own residents is important. "Iowa meanwhile is spending more than $9 million to hire out-of-state nurses to cope with a spike in hospitalizations. The state will pay nurses through a Kansas company, who will be expected to work 20 hours of overtime at $330 an hour."

Multiply that by a factor of 45 or so, plus federal overhead, and you’ll have an idea of the monetary cost to the public of this asinine, insane policy.

We fluctuate between stupidity, slavish devotion to an ideology, fear and "pandemic porn" as reasons for the vax policy in healthcare facilities.

But we may be over-complicating the analysis.

It could well be that Robert Conquest’s Laws are once again proven correct. His third law really fits our current situation, "The simplest way to explain the behavior of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies."

