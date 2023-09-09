Illegals Were Left's Mascots, Until Landing on Doorsteps

We'll have to admit we were skeptical when Govs. Ron DeSantis, Fla., and Greg Abbott, R-Texas, shipped a load of illegals north to the Blue States that made such a big deal out of their moral exhibitionism as "Sanctuary Cities."

It was good for publicity, gave conservatives a warm feeling, and pointed up the hypocrisy of the left.

But . . . We didn’t think the illegal export would make a lasting impression.

First, because the left doesn’t care about being hypocrites.

That requires a sense of shame, which is pretty much an emotion limited to conservatives at this point.

Second, because we thought a city the size of New York would be able to handle a busload or two without breaking stride.

We were wrong.

We’re guessing that in the past the illegal immigrants that made their way to Gotham had been traveling on their own, had some money and at least a rudimentary support network in the city that never sleeps.

These new illegals have nothing and want everything.

The relative handful sent north by DeSantis and Abbott evidently served to prime the pump and now the word is out.

Central American newspapers and informal networks are evidently passing the news that illegals in New York City have hit the jackpot.

There's now a flood of illegals taking the housing and the welfare Americans didn’t know was available.

New York City is putting people who shouldn’t be here in the first place in hotels, providing them with food, and generally treating them all like brand new foster children, regardless of age.

That extravagant spending is breaking the bank.

Now, New York Mayor Eric Adams is whining that his city is tapped out and if the flood doesn’t stop illegals will flood all New York City neighborhoods.

Adams has declared, "This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City. We’re getting 10,000 [illegals] a month."

Adams says now the illegal population is 110,000 - warning, "The city we knew, we’re about to lose."

In Texas, losing Harlingen or El Paso was fine. But New York? Perish the thought!

An open border and illegals flooding red states and red cities was fine.

Served them right for being socially backward and voting for Trump.

But a fraction of the illegals who landed in Texas making Gotham their new home is beyond the pale and unendurable.

So, we didn’t think freighting a few illegals to blue States would make a difference and we were wrong. It did make a difference. And some of the pain red states endured was shared.

But the turnaround didn’t make the important difference, so we weren’t completely wrong.

Eric Adams, knee deep so to speak in illegals, still can’t free himself from the left-adherent ideology that's strangling his city.

In all his complaining he never once mentions the solution to his problem and the country’s problem.

That solution is massive, systematic deportation after the border is closed.

Send people who shouldn’t be here back to their country. Our citizens and our taxpayers owe them nothing.

We're not a global homeless shelter, nor the global job placement service of last resort.

Until the left embraces reality, the border will stay open and the problem will only grow.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now with added humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.