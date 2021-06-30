×
Tags: yankees | streinbrenner | fans

NY Yankees: Doing the Right Thing by Their Fans (If Not the Game)

Gwen Goldman and Ray Negron. (Photo courtesy Ray Negron)

By    |   Wednesday, 30 June 2021 01:04 PM

The Yankees may not be playing like we are accustomed to seeing them play, however, they never forget their responsibilities to the fans off the field.

Yes, the number one priority is to win, but ever since George Steinbrenner purchased the team in 1973 he always found it important to do the right thing for the people of New York.

To this day the Yankees continue to go out of their way to help the fans in any way possible.

By now everyone has heard of Gwen Goldman and her 60-year dream to become a Yankee bat girl. I have to really commend General Manager Brian Cashman and the Yankees for following up on this, even though the Yankees have not been playing well lately. They could have easily pushed it aside like I have seen other organizations do during times like this.

Another situation that arose was when a group of soldiers who were getting ready to be deployed to Iran came to New York to play in a golf event. Unfortunately, the event got canceled and the soldiers asked if it was possible to attend a Yankees game.

I asked Lonn Trost, the Yankees Chief Operations Officer, and like clockwork he came through for Americas true heroes. Our team President Randy Levine, and, of course, the Steinbrenner family, do so much for so many that I just couldnt list it all, and to be honest with you they would not be to happy with me mentioning it.

I will only say that I am very proud to work for Randy because I love his heart. It reminds me of the man who told us neighborhood kids in the Bronx that we, too  are somebody. I know that the boss would be very proud of his family and all the people who work for the Yanks for keeping our brand glowing.

This is Hope Week, and I thank our Bronx Bombers for always giving all people Hope.

As the great George Steinbrenner once said: "Were Yankees, Its what we do!"

Ray Negron is a sports executive with over 40 years of experience in baseball. His first job came from a chance encounter with George Steinbrenner as a youth. He has become an American film producer, a best-selling author, and a philanthropist. His memoir is entitled, "Yankee Miracles: Life with the Boss and the Bronx Bombers." For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 30 June 2021 01:04 PM
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
