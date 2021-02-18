MLB Greats Alomar, Urshela Talk Success On, Off Field

Bronxnet's program, Reach Out with Ray and Steve, continues to show why it's number one.

This week, Bronx's own April Lee Hernandez (Castillo), one of the stars of the award- winning film Freedom Writers, talked about the making of the film, the incredible message that it gives and how today the message is even more important.

The Community segment of the show showed us the continued efforts of the New York Yankees all throughout the Bronx during these pandemic times. We showed the vaccine program going on at Yankee Stadium and also the continued efforts in giving out masks and hand sanitizers thanks to collaborating efforts of H2One hand sanitizer and New YorkYankee players, Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela.

When asked why they continue to help the Bronx and also their native countries, Venezuela and Columbia, their response is always ... it's the Yankee way!



One of the highlights was when Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar came on the show to talk to the great Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela. Roberto, who had known Urshela from Toronto when he (Gio) had played there.

Roberto told Gio that it was a mistake to let him go. Roberto told Gio in a very heartfelt way that he was very proud of everything that he has accomplished in New York and that he has followed him closely and loves all that he has done off the field just as much as what he has done on the field.

Roberto also congratulated Gio on winning this year's Thurman Munson Award for Humanitarian Service. Roberto explained that as a little boy when his father, Sandy, played for the Yankees that he had gotten to know Thurman (as well as a young child could) and that he is very happy about that memory of the Yankees captain.

He said that Munson was a very special person and that Gio should never take that award lightly. It was truly one of the most heartfelt moments on Reach Out.

Roberto and Gio also talked about how someone who has just achieved the kind of success that Gio has gets to the next level during this upcoming season.

The show closed with a wonderful surprise, our musical director and co-host, Robby Robinson, whose claim to fame, as you all know, is that he is the musical director for Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, had "the great one" Frankie Valli, his crew and the whole Four Seasons band virtually sing his famous hit song, "Silence is Golden"!

With a show like that what do we do for an encore!

Thanks to Michael Max Knobbe, everyone at Bronxnet, and my people in the Bronx and all over America that follow the show on YouTube and Facebook. (Reach Out With Ray and Steve)

On a personal note, thanks to the Steinbrenner family, Randy Levine , the community relations department at Yankee Stadium and of course The New York Yankees.

Ray Negron is a sports executive with over 40 years of experience in baseball. His first job came from a chance encounter with George Steinbrenner as a youth. He has become an American film producer, a best-selling author, and a philanthropist. His memoir is entitled, "Yankee Miracles: Life with the Boss and the Bronx Bombers." Read Ray Negron's Reports — More Here.