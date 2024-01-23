An Enduring Message: Keep Striving

Juan Soto has learned the importance of being a mentor from his own mentor, Nelson Cruz.

Nelson has been one of sports all time great humanitarians. He has won many philanthropic awards including the Roberto Clemente Award and the biggest humanitarian award of all, the Muhammad Ali Award.

Nelson talks to Soto on a regular basis and has tried to lead him in the right direction for many years. He has tried to be a positive role model not just to Juan but to all the players he has played with.

Juan mentioned to me, during our conversation today, that he does communicate with Nelson and has learned so much about life and helping thy fellow man from him and through his actions.

Juan has become very friendly with and has received support from the President of the Dominican Republic in order to find ways to help improve situations there. Again, something that he has learned from Nelson.

They are regular visitors with the president and other important political figures to find ways to help the people.

Recently, Nelson was invited to the White House, and he wanted to bring Juan. However, Juan was already committed to another important mission on that date.

Nelson is very proud of his young disciple and has expressed to him the importance of Soto becoming a New York Yankee. Nelson has communicated to Soto how much he will be able to accomplish both on and off the field. How inspired so many Latin Americans will be because of him.

Juan Soto says he feels excited and ready for New York and can’t wait to meet so many of the young fans.

Juan wants to let all the young fans especially all those Bronx kids know that it’s important for them to do well in school and listen to their parents because they will always be their greatest role models. He said that he wants the kids to know that they can achieve anything if they try hard enough.

At one point this year, Juan and his dear friend Nelson Cruz will visit some of our New York schools. The message that Juan and Nelson are trying to send to the kids is the same one that the late Yankee owner George Steinbrenner used to give us: Keep Striving!