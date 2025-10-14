Mamdani's Wife Mourns Hamas-Backer, Sparks Firestorm

The wife of New York City mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani has sparked outrage after publicly mourning the death of a Palestinian influencer known for celebrating Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks, raising fresh questions about Mamdani's judgment, associations, and campaign credibility, The Daily Signal reported.

Rama Duwaji, the spouse of the Democratic Socialist candidate, shared an Instagram story mourning Saleh al-Jafarawi with four broken heart emojis and referred to him as "beloved Jafarawi."

Jafarawi, often labeled "Mr. FAFO" in Israeli media, is infamous for celebrating the Oct. 7 attack, in which Hamas terrorists killed roughly 1,200 civilians and seized 251 hostages.

Recent reports indicate Jafarawi was shot and killed on Oct. 12 during clashes between Hamas and rival Palestinian militias in Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood. Some accounts suggest he was acting as a war correspondent during the fighting.

Jafarawi's public persona was controversial and theatrical.

He gained notoriety by posting a video praising the Oct. 7 assault and then later recording himself weeping during Israel's retaliatory bombardment, behavior that drew condemnation from critics and acclaim from parts of the pro-Palestinian social media sphere.

Former Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy said, "Mr. FAFO had phenomenal energy, charisma, and creativity. Always popping up in a different costume ... constantly finding inventive ways to grab new audiences and tell his story."

Jafarawi also faced allegations of financial misconduct.

According to reports, he siphoned millions from funds purportedly raised for Gaza reconstruction.

Critics have also flagged that Jafarawi's death had been prematurely reported previously, casting further doubt on initial reactions.

The timing and nature of Duwaji's tribute have ignited backlash, especially from conservative commentators, who argue that mourning a figure who glorified a jihadist terror attack amounts to tacit support for extremist ideology. Some have even drawn stronger accusations, framing the gesture as proof of unfitness to lead at the national level.

Mamdani already faces scrutiny over his campaign's donor base.

Critics point to allegations that his campaign accepted $13,000 in questionable foreign donations and that more than 170 out of 54,000 contributions came from overseas addresses — a potential violation of U.S. campaign finance law restricting foreign donors.

An Oct. 9 Quinnipiac poll put him ahead in the New York City mayoral race with 46% support, followed by Andrew Cuomo (33%) and Republican Curtis Sliwa (15%).