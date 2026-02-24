Mamdani Calls for 'Respect' After NYPD Snowball Attack

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is speaking out after several NYPD officers were pelted with snowballs Monday in Washington Square Park as a major winter storm dumped heavy snow across the city.

Authorities say several officers were struck and suffered minor injuries in the attack, and detectives are investigating.

Video circulating on social media appears to show a group throwing snowballs at uniformed officers as they attempted to maintain order in the park.

In a post on X, Mamdani said he had reviewed the footage and called for residents to show "respect" toward law enforcement officers who were working during what he described as a historic blizzard.

"I've seen the videos of kids throwing snowballs at NYPD officers in Washington Square Park," Mamdani wrote. "Officers, like all city workers, have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe and cars moving."

"Treat them with respect," Mamdani continued. "If anyone's catching a snowball, it's me."

The incident quickly drew condemnation from NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who characterized the conduct as criminal.

"The NYPD is aware of certain videos taken earlier today in Washington Square Park showing individuals attacking cops," Tisch said in a statement posted on X.

"I want to be very clear: The behavior depicted is disgraceful, and it is criminal. Our detectives are investigating this matter," she added.

Police said several officers were struck during the incident. While injuries were described as minor, the episode sparked criticism from police advocates who argue it reflects a broader trend of declining respect for law enforcement in New York City.

The confrontation comes amid continuing debate over public safety and policing in the five boroughs under Mamdani's administration.

Critics contend that recent policy shifts and rhetoric from City Hall have contributed to what they describe as a lack of respect for the NYPD, while supporters say the reforms are aimed at strengthening accountability and rebuilding trust.

The investigation into Monday's incident is ongoing.