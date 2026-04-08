Marist Poll: NYC Mayor Mamdani Hits 48% Approval at 100 Days

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani fell short of his predecessor in a Marist Poll survey, which showed that just under half of residents approve of the Democrat's job performance after his first 100 days in office.

Marist found that 48% of New York City residents approve of Mamdani's job performance, while 30% disapprove and 23% are unsure. In March 2022, about 100 days after then-New York City Mayor Eric Adams took office, he had an approval rating of 61% with 24% disapproving.

The numbers give Mamdani a net positive rating of 18 points and suggest he has established an early base of support since taking office Jan. 1, though he trails his predecessor, Adams, who posted 61% approval at a similar point in 2022.

The poll also points to improving sentiment about the direction of the city.

A majority of New Yorkers, 56%, say things in New York City are moving in the right direction, a sharp increase from October 2025, when just 31% said the same and 66% believed the city was on the wrong track.

Support for Mamdani remains heavily partisan.

The survey found 63% of Democrats approve of his performance, compared with 25% of Republicans. Independents are more divided, with 27% approving, 41% disapproving, and 31% unsure.

Geographically, Mamdani performs best in Brooklyn and Manhattan, where majorities approve of his leadership.

Staten Island stands out as a pocket of opposition, with 57% of residents there disapproving of his job performance.

Beyond job approval, voters appear to hold generally favorable views of the mayor personally.

A majority of residents, 55%, have either a very favorable or somewhat favorable opinion of Mamdani, compared with 33% who view him unfavorably, while 12% said they were unsure or unfamiliar with him.

The poll also shows strong marks for his leadership traits.

Nearly three-quarters of residents, 74%, say Mamdani is working hard as mayor, while 61% say he understands the problems facing New York City.

The same share, 61%, say he is a good leader and that he is working to represent all New York City residents.

On broader governing measures, 61% say Mamdani is doing more to unite the city than to divide it, while 60% think he is fulfilling campaign promises.

Trust in his leadership also remains relatively strong, with 58% saying they have a great deal or a good amount of trust in his decision-making.

A slim majority of voters, 52%, say Mamdani is changing New York City for the better, compared with 27% who say he is changing it for the worse.

He also received strong marks for handling winter weather, with 65% approving of how he managed the snowstorms that hit the city this year.

On intergovernmental relations, most voters say he is striking the right balance.

Six in 10 residents, 60%, say Mamdani is collaborating the right amount with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, while 59% say he has the right balance in his relationship with President Donald Trump.

The poll comes as Mamdani continues to focus on affordability and housing, key issues that defined his campaign and early months in office.

The Marist poll surveyed 1,454 adults in New York City from March 26-31 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.