Trump Impacting N.Y. Mayoral Race, Stirring Mamdani

The idea that President Donald Trump may take an active role in campaigning for, or even just commenting about, a candidate he favors for New York City mayor has people scrambling.

Front-runner Zohran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, posted to social media on Wednesday about reports that Trump had recently talked with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent after losing in the primary to Mamdani.

Mamdani's comments seemed to acknowledge that Trump's potential involvement, especially if he weighs in behind Cuomo in the race, was something to deal with.

"Today we learned Andrew Cuomo is directly coordinating with Donald Trump, even as this President sends masked agents to rip our neighbors off the streets and guts the social services so many New Yorkers rely on. It's disqualifying and a betrayal of our city," Mamdani wrote.

In a Thursday briefing with reporters and supporters in New York, Mamdani elevated his thrust against Trump and said should he win the election, he would seem like a nightmare to Trump.

The New York Times first reported the claimed phone call between Trump and Cuomo. Spokespeople for both have said there was no conversation as reported.

Cuomo posted that Mamdani was short on facts. "And while I'm here, let's be real — Donald Trump would go through you like a hot knife through butter. You would be a dream come true to the Republican party."

Trump has already made public statements about Mamdani and the pending New York election. Trump took to Truth Social near the end of June, writing, "It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor." Trump closed by adding, "We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous."