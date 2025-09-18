N.Y. Democratic Party Chair Won't Endorse Mamdani

The chair of the New York Democratic Party will not endorse the party's nominee for mayor of New York City, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, due to disagreements with his policies.

Jay Jacobs, who has served as chair of the New York Democratic Party since 2019, told The Hill in a statement: "Mr. Mamdani and I are in agreement that America's greatest problem is the continued growth of income disparity in our nation. On how to address it — we fundamentally disagree."

He went on to criticize "fearmongering" about Mamdani and his campaign, saying it was "wrong and a gross overreaction," while noting that he disagrees with the assemblyman about Israel and believes the Democratic Socialists of America, of which Mamdani is a member, does not align with "the principles, values or policies of the Democratic Party."

However, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, endorsed Mamdani in an opinion piece published by The New York Times on Sunday.

"I didn't leave my conversations with Mr. Mamdani aligned with him on every issue," Hochul wrote. "But I am confident that he has the courage, urgency and optimism New York City needs to lead it through the challenges of this moment."

New York state Sen. Mike Gianaris, who holds the second-highest position among Democrats in the state Senate, hit out at Jacobs in a social media statement, calling his decision "disgraceful."

"The chair of the Democratic Party refusing to support the candidate clearly selected by the voters of the Democratic Party," he added. "If he won't perform that most basic responsibility of a party leader, what exactly is he doing over there?"