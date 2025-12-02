WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: zohran mamdani | janeese lewis george | washington d.c. | mayor | 2026 elections | socialism

D.C. Socialist Mayoral Candidate Sets Fundraising Record

By    |   Tuesday, 02 December 2025 05:26 PM EST

A democratic socialist councilwoman running for mayor in Washington, D.C., has broken fundraising records set by the current occupant of the office mere hours after launching her campaign, the Washington Examiner reported.

Councilwoman Janeese Lewis George has reportedly raised enough to receive public financing, breaking the record set by current D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Bowser announced last week that she would not seek a fourth term.

"DC, I'm so grateful! Thanks to your support, we qualified for public financing in just 4 hours and set a record in qualifying for Fair Elections with more than 1,000 DC donors," Lewis George wrote on X Monday afternoon.

"This is a people-powered movement, and we are just getting started. Let's keep up the momentum!" she added.

Lewis George reached the public financing target of $40,000 with more than 1,000 donations from D.C. residents in about four hours. By comparison, Bowser previously set the record in 2022, but it took her 14 days to achieve the same goal.

Lewis George's success is already drawing comparisons to New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, an unapologetic democratic socialist who used his youth and social media savvy to appeal to the predominantly left-wing base of a major city.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old Muslim born in Uganda, defeated establishment candidate Andrew Cuomo by advocating socialist-leaning proposals such as free city buses, government-run grocery stores, and free child care.

"Rent's rising in homes people can't afford. Folks are working hard and still feeling the squeeze, while the few in power rake in profits," Lewis George said in her announcement video, "and now our neighbors, our families, are under attack because we are failing to stand up to defend them."

Lewis George plans to boost her campaign funds through the city's 5-to-1 public matching program. The public financing cap is set at 110% of the average spending by winning mayoral candidates from the past four general elections.

The Washington Post reported that her total has surpassed $110,000, with more than 1,500 local donors. That support left her with more than $750,000 in public funds for her campaign war chest.

A campaign staffer was quoted as saying they were "astounded."

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A democratic socialist councilwoman running for mayor in Washington, D.C., has beaten fundraising records set by the current occupant of the office mere hours after launching her campaign, the Washington Examiner reported.
zohran mamdani, janeese lewis george, washington d.c., mayor, 2026 elections, socialism
359
2025-26-02
Tuesday, 02 December 2025 05:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved