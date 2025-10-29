Mamdani to Trump: I'll 'Fight You' If You Come After NYC

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, denying President Donald Trump's claims that he is a "communist," is warning the president that he'll "be there to fight" back if Trump comes after New York City.

"My message would be that if you ever want to get on the phone to talk about how we can actually deliver on the promise you made to the American people of lowering the cost of living, I'm always ready," Mamdani said in an interview this week with The Good Liars, a political satire account run by Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler.

"But if you want to speak about how you can make life more difficult for New Yorkers, by coming after so many in this city and the fabric of the city itself, then I'll be there to fight you," he added.

Mamdani also responded to Trump and others labeling him a communist, saying, "I'm not a communist. I'm a Democratic Socialist, but I anticipate that the president will continue to call me whatever comes to his mind."

Mamdani is the Democratic Party nominee for mayor after defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the primary.

Cuomo is running as an independent in the general election, while Republican Curtis Sliwa is also on the ballot.

Trump has threatened to withhold federal funding from New York City if Mamdani, who is leading in the polls, wins the race.

"He is going to have problems with Washington like no mayor in the history of our once-great city," Trump posted recently on his Truth Social page. "He won't be getting any of [the money], so what's the point of voting for him?"

Earlier this month, Mamdani said in a televised interview that he will not be a mayor like outgoing Mayor Eric Adams, "who will call you to stay out of jail."

"I won't be a disgraced governor like Andrew Cuomo, who will call you to ask how to win this election," he added.

"I can do those things on my own."

However, Mamdani said he will be "a mayor who is ready to speak at any time to lower the cost of living."

"That's the way I'm going to lead this city. That's the partnership I want to build."