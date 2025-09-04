Mamdani Blasts Reported Trump Intervention in NYC Race

Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday condemned reports that President Donald Trump is seeking to influence the New York City mayoral race to block his bid as the Democrat candidate, the Washington Examiner reported.

Mamdani, a 33-year-old state assemblyman and self-described "Democratic Socialist," said outside meddling from Washington undermines New Yorkers' ability to decide their own leadership.

"This is ... about an affront to our democracy, an affront to what makes so many of us proud to be Americans, that we choose our own leaders, not that they get to pick themselves, not that they get to be picked by the president of the United States," Mamdani said.

"We know that this city will decide its own future, and we know that it is New Yorkers that we will turn to make that decision in November, not the White House in Washington, D.C."

His remarks came after The New York Times reported that Trump's team had approached Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa about possible administration posts if they exit the race. Both Adams and Sliwa denied the reports.

According to the Times, Trump allies and real estate executives have discussed clearing the field to help former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, consolidate support against Mamdani.

Mamdani responded to the report on social media.

"Today's news confirms it: Cuomo is Trump's choice for mayor," Mamdani posted on Bluesky.

"The White House is considering jobs for Adams and Sliwa to clear the field. New Yorkers are sick of corrupt politics and backroom deals. No matter who's running, we will deliver a better future on November 4."

Cuomo, who entered the race after leaving the governor's office under scandal, has positioned himself as a centrist alternative. But Mamdani has portrayed him as the candidate of political elites, while presenting himself as a grassroots challenger.

Asked Wednesday by a reporter whether he is angry, Mamdani responded, "I am angry. I'm angry because so often we think of this solely in terms of the dynamics of politics.

"But the reason that so many New Yorkers are fed up with politics as they know it is because of news like this — backroom deals, corrupt agreements, all of which serve to increase the sense of disaffection and despair as it pertains to how people feel about politics across this country — and to know that having defeated Andrew Cuomo by 13 points, having won the votes of close to 600,000 New Yorkers has only been understood by that former government as an invitation to collaborate with Donald Trump."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., one of Mamdani's highest-profile allies, also weighed in, posting on X: "The NYC mayor's race is a clear example of a corrupt political system: @ZohranKMamdani wins the Democratic primary. The oligarchs spend whatever it takes to defeat him. Democratic leadership refuses to endorse him. Together, we will take them all on and elect Zohran as mayor."