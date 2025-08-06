Double-Digit Lead for Mamdani Over Cuomo

New York City Democrat mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is leading former Gov. Andrew Cuomo by 13 points in Newsmax's average tracking the race.

Mamdani has 38.1% support, followed by Cuomo, who is running an independent campaign after losing the Democrat primary, with 25%.

In third place is Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa with 15%, followed by incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is also running as an independent, with 11.5%. Another independent, Jim Walden, a former assistant U.S. attorney, is in last with just 1%.

The average is made up of several independent and campaign-associated polls.

After Mamdani scored an upset victory over Cuomo in the Democrat primary in June, he has been trying to consolidate support for his candidacy. But some top Democratic leaders have withheld their endorsement for him, and polling has shown Mamdani with less backing than what would normally be expected for the Democrat nominee for mayor in the heavily blue city, according to The Hill.

However, support for Mamdani has been edging higher, while backing for Cuomo has been falling.

Mamdani has also recently picked up endorsements from New York Democrats including Reps. Jerry Nadler and Adriano Espaillat, the latter of whom backed Cuomo in the primary.

In a bid to prevent the other candidates in the race from splitting the vote among them in November and handing victory to Mamdani in the general election, Cuomo has suggested that they unify behind whichever candidate is in the best position to face Mamdani in September.

But this suggestion has been adamantly rejected by both Adams and Sliwa, who have consistently trailed Cuomo in polling for second place but insist that they will not drop out of the race.