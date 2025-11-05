WATCH TV LIVE

Cuomo Warns NYC, Dems of 'Dangerous Road Ahead' After Loss

By    |   Wednesday, 05 November 2025 08:33 PM EST

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he believes the Democratic Party and New York City are "headed down a dangerous road" following his loss in the city's mayoral race to democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani.

Speaking to the New York Post in his first interview after Tuesday night's election, Cuomo praised his campaign team and said drawing clear contrasts between the candidates' policies was critical.

"I'm very proud of the effort that we ran. It was an important message and an important campaign," Cuomo told the outlet while out with his daughter, Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo.

"I think New Yorkers heard us," Cuomo said, adding that he thinks the city and the Democratic Party are "headed down a dangerous road."

"The campaign was about pointing out the issues and the potential pitfalls, and I think it worked very well."

Cuomo conceded the mayoral race Tuesday night after receiving 42% of the vote. He ran as an independent against Mamdani and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


